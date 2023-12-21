The internationally acclaimed Selena Gomez, recognized for her multifaceted talent in singing, acting, and producing, has etched an indelible mark in the entertainment industry. Gomez, a world-renowned artist, is not just a musician but has also proved her mettle in acting, producing, and entrepreneurship. The Love You Like A Love Song hitmaker is also the most followed person on Instagram, as per The Things. Suffice it to say her star power is at an all-time high.

Besides, Gomez's foray into the beauty industry in 2022 with the launch of Rare Beauty showcases her entrepreneurial spirit. As the sole owner of her brand, the singing sensation has maintained a stupefying net worth at the young age of 31. Gomez's journey in the entertainment world commenced at the young age of seven with Barney and Friends, a stepping stone that paved the way for her rise to fame during her Disney Channel days on Wizards of Waverly Place. This seamless transition set the stage for a thriving music career.

Gomez's Disney root was a modest starting point, earning around $3,000 per episode. In her recent documentary, My Mind & Me, Gomez expressed her unwavering love for her early job on Barney and her determination not to slow down. Beyond her flourishing acting and beauty ventures, Gomez has made significant strides in the music industry, achieving Gold status for three studio albums as part of Selena Gomez & The Scene.

Gomez's impressive financial achievements are not just limited to her performance arts. Her endorsement deals with Coca-Cola and fashion house Louis Vuitton and Coach have also significantly added to her wealth. With a remarkable following of over 58 million on TikTok and an unprecedented 420 million on Instagram, Gomez has set records as the first woman to surpass the 400 million benchmark on the platform.

Adding to her multifaceted success, Gomez's YouTube channel caters to her vast audience, which boasts almost over 33 million subscribers and an impressive 13 billion views. Gomez also serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and participates in meaningful initiatives as she uses her popularity for good causes. Her Stars Dance tour, held between 2013 and 2014, reportedly brought in $35.3 million, while the Revival tour in 2016 surpassed that, accumulating $35.6 million, as reported by Cosmopolitan. Gomez's impact in the music industry is evident as she has taken center stage in two solo tours and three with her former band, Selena Gomez and the Scene.

In August 2022, Gomez demonstrated her commitment to mental health by investing millions in Wondermind, a platform she co-founded in 2021. The company is on a mission to destigmatize and democratize mental health, which has won many hearts as the singer and actor embarks on a self-enriching journey. So, there you have it!

