Here's What Lies Ahead for President Joe Biden After Son Hunter Biden's Conviction

Hunter Biden's conviction in gun trial has opened the sluicegates for further hurdles in President Joe Biden's election campaign. Hunter has been charged guilty of lying about a gun purchase back in 2018.

Federal gun violations case also touched upon the personal struggles of Hunter with drug addiction, here's how it will impact President Joe.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Teresa Kroeger

According to the Washington Post, President Biden had earlier stated that he won't forgive his son if he gets convicted in the case. The fear looms over the Biden family as Hunter might get a jail sentence, which may cause pressure on Joe as he's high on the election campaign.

The blow from the Department of Justice on Hunter is a boon for the Democrats as on the flip side, the claims by Donald Trump that he is being targetted by the incumbent government agencies stands nullified. Although there are no direct implications on Joe as his son will not be the nominee for President for the next term.

According to BBC, Michael LaRosa, who served as press secretary for First Lady Jill Biden stated, "This will, of course, be a personal distraction for the president, as it would be for any father. It's not a distraction from his duties as president, but I'm sure it will take an emotional toll on the family."

If you or I were on the CCP payroll, wouldn't we be considered "traitors" & be indicted, charged & sentenced quickly?



Why aren't Joe & Hunter Biden being charged with treason? pic.twitter.com/ZNHaaOkgAJ — ♡ 𝓙𝓮𝓼𝓼𝓲𝓮 ♡🌿🌷🌿💋😘 (@jessies_now) May 31, 2024

After the conviction of Hunter, Joe hinted at his dual responsibilities, one as a father, another as the POTUS.

Joe said, "I am the president, but I am also a dad," as he refused to comment further on the case.

Joe's acceptance of the verdict also stands in opposition to Trump's reaction, who has constantly rejected his conviction in a hush-money case and called it a conspiracy against him. Trump has accused the Department of Justice of designing a ploy against him as he called the trial and conviction rigged on many occasions.

Hunters convicted of bs gun charges. 🙄🙄 All a deflection.



Can we get on to the treason trials please for Joe , Hunter & the entire Biden family!!



This is so ridiculous. — BruceAlrighty47 (@BruceAlrighty47) June 11, 2024

Post-conviction Joe also stated, "Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that," as he extended support to his son as a family.

With the Presidential debate nearing it remains to be witnessed how Joe contains himself and prepares for the big word with Trump. It is to be noted, that the trial took place just two months before the onset of the polls in the USA.

🚨 Hunter Biden convicted of lying on a federal form to buy a gun, despite his known drug use.



This case is stirring up major debates, especially with his dad, President Joe Biden, in office and Donald Trump in the mix. pic.twitter.com/Nf7LkmqovZ — EZTweets (@EasyX247) June 11, 2024

Additionally, Hunter is also set to face a trial for failing to pay $1.4m in federal income tax. His foreign business deals and financial aid to his father, have also come under scrutiny of the general public.

The Republicans have also vocalized their disdain for the indirect support President Joe is supposedly exercising to assist his son from facing a long-term punishment. The quantum of punishment is yet to be declared, as all eyes are on yet another widely publicized conviction of the season.