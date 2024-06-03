Here’s What Biden Replied When Asked if He Will Ever Wind up in Court Like Trump

President Joe Biden dismissed Donald Trump's accusations that he was to blame for the Republican frontrunner's guilty verdict in hush money trial. On Friday, when questioned by Fox News host, Peter Doocy, Biden said, "I didn't know I was that powerful." After the New York conviction, Biden told Doocy he had 'no idea' if it would benefit Trump in the upcoming November elections. Biden was also asked if he was concerned about the possibility of being charged, to which he replied, "Not at all. I didn't do anything wrong. The system still works." This line of questioning comes in light of his son, Hunter's business dealings, which Republicans claim, Biden was actively involved in, together trying to enrich the family. Biden has however repeatedly refuted such assertions.

After the verdict, a fresh survey conducted by DailyMail found that Trump had a six-point lead over Biden. As per the outlet, Trump in a press conference remarked, "The other thing - a poll came out. The first poll. Maybe others will be bad. But the poll just came out a little while ago [by] the Daily Mail. Does anybody read the Daily Mail? They have a good poll. I like it today. The Daily Mail just came out with a poll and it has Trump up six points in the last 12 hours. Six points since this happened. Who thought this could happen? Because the people of our country know it's a hoax. They know it's a hoax. They get it. They are really smart and it's something."

Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of felonies by a jury. These included entries in general ledgers of his company records that prosecutors claimed concealed his repayment of his then-attorney, Michael Cohen. Ahead of the 2016 elections, Cohen had paid adult film star, Stormy Daniels, to silence her claims of an affair with Trump. The 12-person jury, after 9 and 1/2 hours of deliberations, handed down its decision on Thursday afternoon. Despite the lack of proof linking the Biden White House to the New York state lawsuit, Trump asserted that Biden 'and his people' were orchestrating his legal troubles.

Breaking his silence on the presumptive Republican nominee's criminal woes, Biden condemned Trump's unfounded assertions of a biased legal system as 'reckless' and 'dangerous' on Friday. Defending the legal system, he pointed out that the jurors were picked in the same manner as all American juries are chosen, and that the ex-president had enough time to present his defense. He stressed, "No one is above the law." As reported by The Washington Post, he said, "It’s reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don’t like the verdict. Our justice system has endured for nearly 250 years, and it is the cornerstone of America. We should never allow anyone to tear it down."