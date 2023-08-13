The Reason Why Jennifer Lawrence Almost Called Off Her Wedding to Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence's marriage to Cooke Maroney has been somewhat low-key. In June 2018, it was speculated that the two were dating. A witness at the time said they were introduced by a common acquaintance. The source revealed, "The relationship has been going on for a few weeks, but they have been very private and careful not to be seen together." Lawrence admitted to the New York Times in November 2022 that she had doubts about marrying Maroney.

But she also said to TheThings, "When you don’t fully know yourself, you have no idea where to put yourself, And then I met my husband, and he was like, 'Put yourself here.' I was like, 'That feels right, but what if it's not?'". She was relieved she didn't leave the relationship and regrets not being "conscious" of her anxieties sooner. She said, "When I'm home with my husband making this family, I'm so happy I stayed. I'm so happy I didn't freak out and cancel the wedding and run away and go, I'll never be taken down!"

The Hunger Games star was photographed in February 2019 sporting a massive diamond ring. A representative verified that the two were engaged. They tied the knot in a small ceremony that October. Adele, Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz were among the stars in attendance.

At the X-Men: Dark Phoenix premiere in June 2019, Lawrence gave her first interview, in which she discussed her relationship with Maroney. She expressed to the ET at the time, "Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," and then she added that it was "a very, very easy decision" to accept the proposal.

The American Hustle star discussed her decision to marry Maroney on an episode of Naked with Catt Sadler that aired in June 2019, as reported by People. She revealed at that time, "I don't know, I started with the basics, you know, 'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?'. It's just this is The One, I know that sounds really stupid but, we wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully and he's my best friend and so I want to legally bind him to me forever."

In an interview with Vanity Fair published in November of 2021, Lawrence discussed the aspects of her marriage that she enjoys the most. She said, "I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him. I don't know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it's almost a metaphor for marriage. 'Okay, we've got this list. These are the things we need. Let's work together and get this done.'"

The year 2022 saw the arrival of Lawrence and Maroney's first child as a married couple. At the New York City premiere of Don't Look Up on December 5, 2021, Lawrence wowed in a sparkling Dior outfit, proudly displaying her baby belly on the red carpet. The actress discussed her time away from Hollywood during an appearance the next night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (her first appearance on the program since 2018). Lawrence remarked, giggling and looking at her pregnant belly, "I just had a ton of sex."

