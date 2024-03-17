Here's Revisiting 5 Shady Things Involving Kensington Palace Amid Princess Kate's Photo Scandal

Kensington Palace and the British Royals: What's the Deal?

For well over three centuries, the Royal Family has resided at Kensington Palace. Queen Victoria was born there, and many royals still call it home today, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, and their kids when they visit the city. The royal family has been the focus of public attention for many years, and opinions about them are widely held due to their background, which is mostly attributed to Kensington Palace. Royals now work from Kensington Palace, handling everything from averting public catastrophes to protecting confidential information. But here is a list dissecting every instance of seriously dubious conduct from the palace throughout the years.

1. The Princess' Photoshop Scandal

Kate Middleton has been at the heart of a significant debate after an 'altered' photograph she posted on Mother's Day in the UK. Following the Princess of Wales' scheduled abdominal surgery in January, there were weeks of 'radio silence' from the royal family until Kate eventually came out in early March. However, others soon saw evidence of picture manipulation, particularly in the area around Princess Charlotte's wrist and Kate's hand. To put it another way, the royals and Kensington Palace slightly altered the picture digitally. Later, the Duchess tweeted a strange justification, saying that the obvious Photoshop error was the result of her 'experimenting with editing.'

2. When British Magazine Tatler Published 'Catherine the Great'

Catherine the Great was the cover story for the July/August edition of the high society British magazine Tatler. Based on unnamed sources, the piece explored the suspected dissolution of the relationships between Meghan Markle, Prince William, Prince Harry, and the Duchess of Cambridge. Since then, certain parts of the story have been removed. One such passage said that once the Duke and Duchess of Sussex formally stopped being employed by the royal family in March, Kate became 'furious about the larger workload,' according to Elle. Despite its customary 'no comment' approach and cordial relationship with Tatler, Kensington Palace criticized the cover story upon its release.

3. Making Subtle Disparaging Remarks About Prince Harry

Many think the royal family has shown themselves to be experts at subliminal messaging. After all, there are plenty of other non-formal avenues for them to voice their dissatisfaction to the public. The palace posted a picture of Prince William and Kate Middleton with the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Phillip, in observance of her birthday. The caption read, "Wishing a very happy 93rd birthday to Her Majesty The Queen!" People soon noted, however, what they perceived to be disparaging remarks made about Prince Harry. Harry seemed unprepared for the camera, was hardly visible, and was concealed behind his older brother in the picture.

4. Prince Harry Once Claimed that Kensington Palace had Made False Statements

Prince Harry and Markle's Netflix documentary series made many shocking revelations, one of which claimed that Kensington Palace had lied in a public statement. Prince William was accused of bullying Prince Harry and Markle, but Prince Harry said Kensington Palace was 'happy to lie to protect' Prince William. Harry discusses the alleged divide between him and his elder brother in episode five. He spoke about how, in January 2020, during crisis negotiations at Sandringham House, one of the royal homes, a 'wedge' was pushed between him and William. The Times revealed shortly after he left Sandringham that he and his wife had chosen to distance themselves from the royal establishment in part due to their relationship with William. Harry said that after that, he learned that Kensington Palace had released a joint statement in which his and William's names were used to 'squashing' and refute the news. Harry said, nevertheless, that no one had enquired about getting his approval to sign the declaration.

5. Princess Diana Felt Alone in the Palace

After residing at Kensington Palace for many years, Princess Diana spoke candidly about her loneliness in her shocking Panorama interview. She confessed at the time, "It's just by living at Kensington Palace, obviously, it is a little bit isolating, but, you know, maybe we all feel like that." Diana famously said, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," at Kensington Palace. This statement may come as a shock, given how far the palace goes to maintain the royal family's privacy. Moreover, when Princess Diana was interviewed, the reporters and equipment had to be snuck in after the staff had departed for the evening, as per Nicki Swift.