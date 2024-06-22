Here's How Prince Williams Celebrated His Birthday With Kids, Grooving at Taylor Swift's London Concert

Surprisingly Prince William decided to celebrate his birthday on Friday by bringing his three children to see Taylor Swift perform live at London's Eras Tour. The 42-year-old prince was reportedly joined by his children Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (9), and Prince Louis (6), at Wembley Stadium. The royal reporter Roya Nikkah shared on X, "Nothing says happy 42nd birthday quite like taking the kids to see a @taylorswift13#ErasTour gig. Prince William is celebrating his birthday tonight at @wembleystadium with his children."

However, this wasn't Prince William's first run-in with Swift. The prince was escorted by Swift to the stage at a 2013 Centrepoint charity event at Kensington Palace so he could perform Livin' on a Prayer with Jon Bon Jovi. In a 2021 episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series, the Prince revealed, "I went to a charity fundraising gala for Centrepoint, which is a young homeless charity that I am very fond of and have supported for many years. It's an annual fundraiser, and I turn up, and Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift are at the event, which nearly knocked me off my feet, as well."

He further explained, "I'm sat next to Taylor Swift. She's on my left. And after Jon does his first song, there's a pause, and she turns to me. She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, 'Come on, William. Let's go and sing'. To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I'm cringing at what happened next, and I don't understand why I gave in. But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, 'Come with me…' I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you.'"

At the 2023 Tusk Conservation Awards, the Prince of Wales once again expressed his respect for Swift. While discussing The Rolling Stones with musician Ronnie Wood, the prince allegedly referred to the pop diva, as reported by Hello magazine. Ronnie spoke with the future monarch and then remarked, "We were talking about the tour and I said 'Come on, you've got to come out on tour' and we were talking about the new album and everything. William said [he would] if we could get Taylor Swift there."

It was stated that Princess Kate Middleton did not accompany her family on the excursion. However, she shared a picture on X with the caption, "Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx." The photo shows William enjoying a day at the beach with his kids while holding hands and jumping into the air. The Princess of Wales has been undergoing cancer treatment and has been rather quiet in recent months. She was last seen publicly with the royal family after Christmas when she made an appearance at Trooping the Colour on June 15, the annual commemoration of King Charles' birthday.