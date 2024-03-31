Here's How Obama, Clinton, and Hollywood Big Names Helped Biden Raise a Record $25M for His Reelection

Joe Biden is gearing up for his second term as the President of the US, as he collects $25 million for the upcoming elections. With every passing day, the POTUS is receiving support from several big names. A highly anticipated gathering in New York brought together former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, alongside prominent figures from Hollywood, all rallying behind President Biden's reelection campaign. The fundraiser held at Radio City Music Hall garnered an extraordinary sum of donations, breaking previous records.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Amidst the venue, vibrant energy filled the air as ex-POTUS Obama passionately endorsed Biden's presidency, urging fervently for his reelection per HuffPost. Clinton echoed Obama's sentiments, asserting that Biden not only deserves another term but that global democracy also depends on it. Biden directly confronted Donald Trump, criticizing his anticipated GOP rival's ideas as "a little old and out of shape." Host Stephen Colbert humorously dubbed the trio as "champion talkers" and quipped about their absence from court appearances, poking fun at Trump's legal challenges.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

The impressive fundraising success highlighted strong Democratic support for Biden, despite persistent polling challenges. Recognizing the significance of financial backing, Biden's campaign intends to use these resources strategically against Trump, acknowledging that fundraising alone does not guarantee electoral victory. The gathering at Radio City Music Hall represented a crucial juncture in Biden's ongoing campaign efforts, indicating the apex of his intensive political activities. His deliberate tours of critical battleground states after the State of the Union speech have injected momentum into his reelection bid.

"Fu*king losers, nobody supports you!" heckler says passing Ceasefire Now protesters outside Biden-Obama-Clinton Mega fundraiser (Gallup poll shows 55% of Americans don't support Israel's slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza).



We're LIVE on our YouTube now pic.twitter.com/KfFT2SGQVT — Status Coup News (@StatusCoup) March 28, 2024

Obama joined Biden on Air Force One for the journey from Washington to New York. Upon arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport, they disembarked together, waving to onlookers before boarding the motorcade bound for midtown Manhattan. Clinton greeted them upon their arrival at the event venue.

The marquee of the music hall illuminated the message, "An Evening with Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton." Surrounding streets were lined with NYPD officers as part of a comprehensive security arrangement for the event.

During the event, demonstrators, who were discontent with Biden's management of the Gaza conflict and his unwavering support for Israel, caused a brief disruption. In response, Biden reaffirmed his commitment to preventing civilian casualties, particularly among children.

Bush, Obama and Biden all allowed Putin to invade 3 different countries. How many countries did Putin invade when Trump was President? 0. But, he tried in Syria & got crushed. MTG supports Trump, you support the other guys. Why would you do that? Can’t you see that they’re weak? — Tom Maga (@itstommaga) March 29, 2024

The event commenced with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., initiating proceedings and rallying an audience of around 5,000 supporters.

Entertainers also took the stage, with Lizzo performing her hit About Damn Time, and emcee Mindy Kaling humorously acknowledging the affluent audience's support for a president who openly pledges to raise taxes. Obama and Clinton joined forces with Biden to further boost his substantial financial lead over Trump. By the end of February, Biden's campaign had amassed $155 million in cash, while Trump and his Save America political action committee held $37 million.