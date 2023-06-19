Here's How Much 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak's Net Worth Is

Pat Sajak, one of the most enduring and popular game show hosts in history, made a heartbreaking announcement that he is going to quit Wheel of Fortune next season. Many fans are distraught at the announcement and have shown immediate interest in the celebrity's net worth.

On June 12, Sajak tweeted, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)” The 76-year-old has been hosting the program since 1981 and is said to amassed $75 million over the years. Sajak gets $14 million a year from his presenting role, although the host makes more money by licensing his image to Wheel of Fortune slot machines all over the world, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 12, 2023

Sajak has received at least $15 million per year in royalties, licensing fees, and other payments since 1996 as a result of the licensing of his image to almost 20,000 Wheel of Fortune slot machines in casinos all over the world. The host also makes more money every taping day than the majority of people do in an entire year because the show only shoots four days a month. Sajak makes about $291,666 per day of taping.

Sure Pat Sajak and Vanna White make a ton of money co-hosting "Wheel of Fortune"... but they secretly both make even more money every year thanks to a lucrative slot machine licensing empire: https://t.co/5f48LnHMMI — Celebrity Net Worth (@celebnetworth) June 13, 2023

Wheel of Fortune was reportedly the first game show ever to have a slot machine license. Sajak, who began hosting Wheel of Fortune in 1981, announced on June 12 that he will be leaving the program after the upcoming season, which will premiere in September. Vanna White, who has co-hosted the program and turned the letters since 1982, earns $10 million annually in addition to the roughly $15 million she receives from the licensing of slot machines. White hasn't indicated whether she'll stay on after Sajak departs.

When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak! https://t.co/yYmo3G0Dtb — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) June 13, 2023

"Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years," Suzanne Prete, executive Vice President for game shows at Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement to Bloomberg. "We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season."

With Pat Sajak’s announcement that he’ll be done after 41 seasons, it’s time for people to roll out “Wheel of Fortune” puzzle-solving disasters under his watch… starting w/this one pic.twitter.com/Z4wluzYaXZ — Charles T (@ChuckyT3) June 13, 2023

Sajak had previously intended to retire in 2022 but hadn't revealed any firm plans. "It appears I may go before the show. Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," Sajak explained to ET in a 2022 interview. He had also acknowledged that he was proud to have been a part of the show: "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

