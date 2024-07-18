Here's How John Cena Reacted When Asked If He'd Like to 'Get in the Ring' with Donald Trump

John Cena was reported to be a Republican supporter but when he was quizzed about fighting with former president Donald Trump, the professional wrestler gave a rather coy response. Back in 2017, Cena spoke to HIT105's Matt, Stav, Abby, and Osher who asked him if he'd like to "get in the ring" with the Republican front-runner, here's how he responded.

He told the Australian radio show that even if such a fight were announced, he wouldn't get a chance to give a tough fight to the former president of the United States, "If something like that happened, (a lot of people) would jump in the ring before me and try to take a crack at Donald Trump. I think If my name was on the marquee it would kinda open the floodgates, but I think he's got a full plate," as per Daily Mail. Similar to his response, Cena has been reticent in his "endorsement" of Trump. In the past, he's supported several Republican candidates but when it comes to the businessman-turned-politician, he's maintained his silence. But, the wrestler has voiced his concerns about the former reality star on many occasions.

While speaking with KIIS FM's Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson, he weighed in on some of Trump's weaknesses, "At times he is extremely abrasive. I know that's kind of his campaign, but I think time will tell. He's already locked up in some controversial business and it certainly doesn't speak proudly for America that the person who sits in the Oval Office is involved in controversy, so that's never a good thing. But time will tell. A man's legacy is defined by time."

While he's never publicly clashed with the ex-president, Cena once again criticized Trump for his Muslim ban in a 2022 interview when he appeared on NBC's Today Show to promote Sisters, in which Cena plays a drug dealer named Pazuzu, "We know Donald Trump, he's bold, he's brash. This is bold and this is brash. I'm with you. I don't know how it works out."

He continued, "The last time we did anything like it was in World War II, and that was one of the more reprehensible acts by the United States of America. [Quoting Trump] 'We are the melting pot, except for you [Muslims]', that does not go along with our DNA. Trump is being Trump. There's no other way to say it."

A 16-time WWE Champion, Cena, has announced his retirement from in-ring competitions in a heartfelt speech. While speaking in Toronto to a crowd that cheered for him, he shared his decision, "The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be my last. And I’m here tonight to announce that in Las Vegas, WrestleMania 2025 will be the last I compete in," as per NBC News.

"Thank you so much for letting me play in the house that you built for so many years. Thank you so much always for your voice because it's really loud, and your honesty because it's beautifully brutal," he thanked his fans and the entire WWE team.