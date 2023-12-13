Here’s How a John Lennon Song Inspired Timothée Chalamet’s Film Narrative

The heartwarming biographical drama Beautiful Boy, released in 2018, features the unique pairing of comedy star Steve Carell and indie film sensation Timothée Chalamet portraying a father-son relationship. The intriguing aspect of the film's title lies in its inspiration drawn from a renowned track by rock and roll icon John Lennon. In 2020, journalist David Sheff contributed an essay to a new version of the book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview With John Lennon And Yoko Ono. In this essay, Sheff recalled witnessing Lennon perform Beautiful Boy in the studio, watching him with the sparkle in his eyes.

According to Far Out Magazine, the song Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy) holds an emotional significance, penned and recorded by Lennon as a heartfelt tribute to his son Sean Lennon, who came into the world five years before the album's release. In 2008, reports surfaced that Paramount Pictures and Plan B Entertainment had secured the film adaptation rights to Sheff's book, Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction. On the other hand, the film's title cleverly juxtaposes the initial purity and tender affection portrayed in Lennon's song while subtly acknowledging a trace of that familial love. Moreover, it serves as an emotionally charged exploration delving into the realms of addiction and the core values of family.

Chalamet's portrayal in the film also earned him worthy nominations at prestigious ceremonies such as the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, BAFTA Awards, and Critics' Choice Awards, solidifying his remarkable performance. Meanwhile, Sheff also established the Beautiful Boy Foundation, which committed to advancing research in addiction treatment. The movie notably served as a strong force that helped in raising awareness about the foundation's noble cause. Moreover, Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy) also became a source of expression for numerous parents navigating through challenging periods.

During a five-year hiatus from the music scene, Lennon penned the song while fully immersing himself in the role of a devoted father to Sean. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy) is usually seen as a homage to the essence of parenthood and the immense happiness a child brings into a parent's life. Its straightforward yet deeply meaningful lyrics resonate profoundly. Moreover, the song delicately explores the fragility and innocence of childhood, emphasizing the significance of treasuring each passing moment. Lennon's musical masterpiece immortalizes the concept of boundless love through its heartfelt melodies and sentiments.

As per insights from Showbiz Cheatsheet, Sheff further shared that he extended the heartfelt revelation that he sang Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy) for his other two children, Jasper and Daisy. Expressing his sentiment, he also stated his willingness to continue this tradition by singing the same tender tune if he were to ever welcome grandchildren into his life. “Since the book was published and then the movie was released, I’ve heard from countless parents who also struggled or are struggling with their children’s drug use and addiction,” Sheff stated.

