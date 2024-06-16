Here’s Everything You Need to Know about Hunter Biden’s Trial

6 Key Takeaways from Hunter Biden’s Trial

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kent Nishimura

As Hunter Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware trial heads into its final stretch, the proceedings have unraveled some distressing details about his past that deal with his struggles with addiction. The president’s son is on trial for three alleged offenses related to his purchase of a gun in October 2018. Prosecutors argue that he lied on a routine gun purchase form by stating he was not illegally using drugs at the time. Here are the main takeaways from the trial so far.

1. The Trial Exposed Grim Details of Addiction

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

Hunter has been vocal about his battle with crack and alcohol addiction, documenting his struggles in his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things. However, the trial has brought to light texts between Hunter and Hallie Biden, the widow of Hunter’s brother, Beau Biden. The correspondence includes instances where he admitted to “sleeping in a car smoking crack”. Hallie testified that she began using drugs during her relationship with Hunter, after Beau’s passing in 2015. The trial also featured emotional accounts from his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle who testified about finding a crack pipe in an ashtray in 2015. According to The Associated Press, Hunter “rested his face on his left hand and looked down" during her testimony, indicating emotional turmoil.

2. President Biden Will Not Issue a Pardon

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Bennett

President Joe Biden has made it clear that he will not pardon his son if he is convicted. Instead, he affirmed his commitment to the rule of law. He said, “I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us. A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean. As the President, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength. Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter and our family with our love and support.”

3. The Defense Instils Doubt

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Makela

As per The Hill, Hunter’s defense team has a mammoth task ahead of them, given his open acknowledgment of past drug use. So, they have aimed to cast doubt on the timing of his drug use during the time of his gun purchase. Defense attorney, Abbe Lowell, emphasized that Hallie did not witness Hunter using drugs during the specific period when he brought the gun. Some of Hunter’s texts were also indicated to be fabrications to mislead his partner. Whether these arguments will sway the jury remains uncertain, but they form a critical part of the defense strategy.

4. GOP Calls for a New Prosecution

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Hunter’s legal troubles extend beyond the gun charges. Republicans in Congress have called for new prosecutions related to his business dealings. The GOP’s focus on Hunter and his uncle, James Biden, with allegations from leading committee chairs, highlights the political dimensions of the case. Paul Fishman (an attorney of James) said, “This baseless partisan action is a transparent and cynical attempt to distract from and retaliate for Donald Trump’s recent criminal conviction. James Biden testified earlier this year and has always maintained that Joe Biden never had any involvement in his business dealings.” Lowell also dismissed these actions and remarked, “This is nothing more than a desperate attempt by Republicans to twist Hunter’s testimony so they can distract from their failed impeachment inquiry and interfere with his trial.”

5. Hunter’s Wife Stand Up Against a Trump Ally

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

Hunter’s wife, Melissa Cohen-Biden, confronted Garrett Ziegler, a former Trump White House staffer popular for targeting her husband. She alleged that Ziegler had called her “the most horrific Jewish slurs". In response, she slammed, “You Nazi piece of s‑‑‑,” which garnered ample media attention. Ziegler asserted, “For the record, I’m not a Nazi. I’m a believer in the U.S. Constitution. I haven't said one thing to them." He further added, "Melissa’s statements...are preposterous. I’ve never called her any slurs. It’s just made up.”

6. Naomi Biden’s Testimony Adds Intrigue

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

As per CBS News, Naomi Biden, Hunter’s daughter, provided testimony about her father’s state during the critical period in 2018. She recalled visits where Hunter appeared to be in good condition. She stated, "He seemed like the clearest that I had seen him since my uncle died. I told him that I was so proud of him and I was so proud to introduce Peter to him." However, under cross-examination, she accepted his ongoing struggle with addiction, adding nuance to her earlier statements. She remarked, "Yes, I knew that he was struggling with addiction…After my Uncle (Beau Biden) died, things got bad."