Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Mansion: Stunning Photos Before Major Renovations

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has recently given fans a glimpse into her luxurious $70 million Malibu mansion. The stunning property, situated in one of Malibu's most sought-after neighborhoods is set to undergo major renovations as Kardashian endeavors to make it her own.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

As reported by The U.S. Sun, this oceanfront estate, previously owned by supermodel Cindy Crawford, offers breathtaking views of the surrounding beaches and mountains. Spread across an expansive 7,400 square feet, the mansion boasts four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and several spacious living areas. The property's charm lies in its seamless integration with the natural beauty of its surroundings.

Image Source: Coldwell Banker Realty

In the recently released photos, workmen can be seen busily preparing the mansion for its upcoming renovations. Ladders and equipment are scattered around the property, indicating the extensive changes that are about to take place. The ocean-facing side of the house has had its windows removed, temporarily covered by plastic sheets. Yellow tape is strewn across the outside of the first-level balcony, suggesting modifications are underway.

Image Source: Coldwell Banker Realty

Renovations also appear to be taking place inside the mansion, with furniture spotted on the terrace of the property's other side. Unfinished doors and windows hint at ongoing work, while the manicured lawn remains pristine, complementing the mansion's overall appeal.

Kardashian's new home offers a sprawling backyard surrounded by lush trees, providing privacy and serenity. Additionally, the property includes a separate, smaller building. Moreover, she and her four children will have exclusive access to a private beach in Malibu, allowing them to enjoy the beauty of the coastline and witness stunning sunsets.

Image Source: Coldwell Banker Realty

The purchase of this mansion reportedly marks a fresh start for Kardashian, who sought to distance herself from her ex-husband Kanye West following their divorce. According to insiders, Kim bought the property without Kanye's input, signifying her desire for independence. While she may not reside there full-time, she envisions it as a vacation destination for quality time with her children.

However, not everyone was impressed with the purchase. Some Kardashian fans criticized the price tag, claiming that Kim had paid too much for the property. Critics expressed concerns that her supposed love for neutral and white aesthetics might strip the mansion of its original charm. Nevertheless, Kardashian is known for her keen eye for design and has successfully transformed properties in the past, so fans may be in for a pleasant surprise.

Image Source: Coldwell Banker Realty

As the renovations begin on Kardashian's $70 million Malibu mansion, fans eagerly await the unveiling of her personal touch and unique style. With its enviable location, stunning views, and spacious layout, this property is sure to become another glamorous addition to her already impressive real estate portfolio.