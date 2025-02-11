Kendrick Lamar’s performance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show has sparked an unexpected debate on social media. While his fans were all praised for his creative genius, a few critics, mostly Drake fans, were less than impressed. During the argument, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who is never one to hold back his opinions, expressed his complicated and deep-rooted viewpoint on Lamar’s performance. Ye’s comment has led to a different narrative altogether.

Kendrick Lamar’s latest performance was a masterpiece, but the storm it has created with another industry is devastating. Well, this could be the drama some Drake fans craved.

Kanye West says Kendrick’s halftime performance at the Super Bowl was his favorite since Michael Jackson🔥 He goes on ahead to share some of his thoughts.

Swipe for videos.#HBRGrab pic.twitter.com/GCP6Qi3ZF9 — Homeboyz Radio (@HomeboyzRadio) February 11, 2025

Kanye has a few theories about Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance

The plot of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef grew worse when Kanye put across his theory of a broader conspiracy theory at work. He surprisingly drew unexpected conclusions between Drake and R. Kelly alleged that a premeditated strategy of successfully turning successful Black singers against each other.

Kanye’s argument is centered on how the music or popular industry allegedly leverages artists to bring each other down. He cited that the ongoing dispute between Drake and Lamar has larger cultural implications.

Despite Kanye’s conspiracy beliefs, he could not stop but compliment Kendrick Lamar’s performance. He claimed that Lamar’s performance had been his favorite since Michael Jackson’s epic halftime performance. He loved Kendrick’s vocal mastery, and the show was an impeccable production.

However, Kanye’s comments were accompanied by some strong assessments of the pop industry’s proclivity to give rise to fake rivalries. It also raises the question of a hidden objective. If we take into consideration the recent stream of loud and unadulterated comments from Kanye, this statement does not come across as a surprise.

The reactions after Kendrick’s performance, however, were pretty controversial. But the pre-show hype? Well, that was quite intense and dramatic, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendrick Lamar Fan Page (@kendricklamarzz)

Ye stirs controversy yet again! He calls Diddy’s release and Kendrick Lamar’s activism

Moments before Kendrick Lamar hit the stage, Kanye sparked yet another controversy with a tweet. Ye’s tweet urged the rap sensation Lamar to use his platform to call for Sean Diddy Combs’s release amidst serious legal battles. It was Kanye’s last rant on X before he vanished from social media. Kanye’s request added a political angle to the already controversial performance, and it combined entertainment and protest.

In the recent past, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West have grown accustomed to making headlines. The rapper’s previous collaborations and ongoing controversies keep their fans interested. Moreover, Kanye’s recent statement on Kendrick using his platform to advocate P Diddy’s release was no different. Well, you love it or loathe it, Kanye’s statements are starting a discussion on Lamar’s Super Bowl performance and the larger significance of it.

People that didn’t like kendrick halftime show is either racist or stupid. His theme shows America putting black Americans against each other? Putting them down and calling everything they do ghetto if they don’t fit into their standards? — Le’ann|| I luv Andy (@AndysKolaa) February 10, 2025

Kendrick has also been accused of reverse racism, and his performance is also being trolled heavily. Matt Walsh, a conservative pundit, called the performance “easily the worst halftime show” he had ever witnessed. “Halftime is garbage,” He stated. “No one can even comprehend what he’s saying.” “And most of these songs are completely unknown to the vast majority of football fans.”

Congressman Matt Gaetz declared, “The halftime show you just watched is the regime’s response to Trump’s historic gains with black men.” George Santos, a former representative, was blunter: “The Super Bowl Halftime show was absolute TRASH!”