Henry Winkler Told His Daughter Not To Do a Reality Show with Kim Kardashian: "For Your Protection..."

Henry Winkler is a stickler when it comes to his daughter Zoe Winkler’s safety, especially in the entertainment business. The Emmy winner stopped his daughter from starring in not one but two reality shows early in her career– ABC’s The Bachelorette and Quarter Life Crisis alongside Kim Kardashian. During the November 20 episode of Zoe’s What in the Winkler?! podcast, she recalled her father’s restrictive approach towards reality shows and asked, “Do you remember when I was in the running to be ‘The Bachelorette?'” The 79-year-old actor admitted, “Oh, my goodness. And we put a stop to that … and only for your protection.”

Henry, known for playing Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli in Happy Days, was proud of his efforts and wished to be thanked by Zoe, 44, which she half-heartedly did. She eventually talked about how she was approached for the series, Quarter Life Crisis, which would also star Kardashian and Sarah Howard, per Page Six.

Henry was not aware of the sizzle reel a VH1 executive producer for the show, Matt Hanna, had helped put together with the three stars. Zoe said her father met Hanna outside of their house and instantly rejected the opportunity. Recalling the same, Henry said, “I said, ‘It is so lovely that you’re here, I can suggest some really good restaurants, [but] my daughter is not doing your show.'”

Born and raised in Hollywood, Zoe had come across ample opportunities to be a TV star but her father’s unwavering presence in her life pushed her into a different career. The star kid does not have any qualms about it though. Instead, Zoe became a teacher and believes she landed the 'best job' of her life. She said it was “what I always truly wanted to do,” in the podcast. Henry chimed in saying his daughter was 'born' to be a teacher and was also greatly impressed by her parenting style. The Happy Days star joked that he would have 'stolen' Zoe’s technique of parenting and teaching and used it as his go-to if he was a young parent at the time. Besides her teaching flair, she is also a passionate mother to her three sons, whom she shares with her husband Robert Reinis. The couple tied the knot in 2009.

Henry Winkler and Zoe Winkler during Lucky Magazine Celebrates Its September 2005 Cover Girl Rachel Bilson at Chateau Marmont in California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Donato Sardella)

While she was generally known as 'the Fonz's daughter' before, Zoe has established herself as an activist today. She is earning goodwill with her non-profit organization, This is About Humanity, which seeks to create awareness and raise funds for families and children separated at the United States-Mexico border. It was co-founded by Elsa Collins, Zoe, and Yolanda Selene Walther-Meade in 2018, per a report by the International Community Foundation.