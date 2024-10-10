Haley Joel Osment's Uncanny Mimicry of JD Vance Has Netizens in a Split: "Should Win an Emmy"

Haley Joel Osment received heaps of praise for his recent impression of Senator J.D. Vance. The Republican vice presidential pick became the laughing stock on television as Osment nailed a parody of him. Viewers of the Jimmy Kimmel Live sketch cheered for an Emmy award for Osment's performance. The skit, telecasted on October 2, imitated Vance's famous bakery visit in Georgia. According to the Independent, the Ohio senator had dubbed his attempt to make small talk during the visit a 'terrible' idea.

“I am Donald J Trump and I regret this decision” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xpPLm5678m — Pau Brunet (@PauBox) October 2, 2024

Jimmy Kimmel introduced the sketch and joked that it was a new ad campaign of the Hillbilly Elegy author. Kimmel quipped that Vance's campaign was centered around making "donut shopping a top priority." Subsequently, Osment says, "Hi. I’m Ohio Senator JD Vance. The mainstream media? They want you to think that I’m weird. They call me ‘creepy,’ ‘cringey,’ and ‘awkward,’ and I give people something called ‘the ick.’ They want you to think that I can’t order a simple doornut — donut. S**t. But that’s ridiculous."

Is that the wee guy from sixth sense? Absolutely brilliant. Maybe needs a bit more eyeliner to capture Vance totally 😉😉 — Andy The Photo Dr ♿️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@andythephotoDr) October 3, 2024

The uncanny then shows him trying to strike up an awkward conversation with the people working in the donut shop. According to HuffPost, Osment asks a man, "How long have you been Black?" and then proceeds to tell a pregnant woman and her son to "please get away from us." Osment with his delivery was deemed a comedic genius. Netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the artist.

Haley ate this!! So glad to see that he got this job. — 𝘮𝘪𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘢 (@lmsocurious) October 3, 2024

@JaceSerrano wrote, "Haley Joel Osment should win an Emmy for his portrayal of JD Vance trying to buy a donut." @rubyinnes reposted Serrano's post and tweeted, "I believe Haley Joel Osment is one of the best comedic actors we've had going for a while. Underutilized but when he gets his chance, he knocks it out the park every time." Another user @robpolonsky suggested, "He should play JD on SNL!" In a similar vein, @Marmel requested, "Can @HaleyJoelOsment please do one of these every day because this was outstanding trolling of #Shillbilly Vance."

I literally just realized it was him even though I've watched him do this roll several times now 😂



He's that good!! — Big TeeJ Gaming (@Big__TeeJ) October 3, 2024

Several others chimed in, recognizing Osment's talent. @PoorOldRoloTony gushed, "I swear to god if no one casts this guy in something worthy of his talents, I’ll do it myself." @InsideP2025 echoed, "Lol that’s seriously Haley Joel Osment? Hard believe that the kid who has been voicing Sora from Kingdom Hearts for 20+ years." Osment's attire and mannerism were weirdly similar to Vance's which made the whole skit a lot funnier.

Osment's skit came the same day as the vice-presidential debate which was dubbed a tie. Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Tim Walz, and Vance's polite arguments floored their respective camps. Compared to what transpired on September 10, the duo kept things civil and relatively restrained as they voiced their stance on various issues of importance.