Donald Trump just created a new controversy about his 2024 win and hinted towards rigged elections again.

While talking to his loyal followers, Donald Trump welcomed his tech-wiz pal Elon Musk on stage and introduced him by praising his tech prowess.

‘He knows those computers better than anybody. All those computers. Those vote-counting computers. And we ended up winning Pennsylvania like in a landslide,’. Trump quipped. Trump also talked about Elon staying in Pennsylvania to “campaign” for him and how it was essential to winning the election.

Trump: “He knows those computers better than anybody. All of those computers. All of those vote counting computers, and we ended winning Pennsylvania in a landslide. So, thank you to Elon.”

Trump let the cat out the bag. The 2024 election was rigged. pic.twitter.com/TVeD55Fdkp — 🌒September🌕Rayne🌘 (@Lippyaddiction) January 20, 2025

All through the election campaign, Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris were neck and neck, yet it was still estimated that Harris would win the swing states. However, once the results were announced, Trump had all the swing states and elections in his bag.

These comments took the Internet by storm, with a few on the Left claiming that this sounds like a confession, and others were left wondering if this election was rigged.

The Internet was wondering if Trump took his own lead from 2020 “rigged elections” and made sure they were dirty this time around. However one section of netizens were sure of the deed being dirty, since Trump is famously known to confess this crime in a fit of excitement. He had done that during interviews when asked about the mishandling of his accounts or Georgia interference during the 2020 election.

The MAGA block, on the other hand, was feeling validated and was having a field day. They are exclaiming how the tables have turned and how the Left has become a conspiracy-ridden side.

It’s so funny watching the left turn into conspiracy theorists! — Howard Dirkson (@1Dirkson) January 20, 2025

After the 2020 election, when the Trump supporters refused to accept the result, they were called election deniers. Now they have come back and are calling democrats election deniers.

Elon has stood with Donald Trump and MAGA block from the beginning of the campaign and pulled his resources for the election too.

“We’re going to be very open and transparent and be very clear about this is what we’re doing [with the Department of Government Efficiency], here are the issues, this is the math for what’s being spent. “

Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/O9Tmz4TrzJ — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) November 29, 2024

To show his admiration and support for Musk, Trump has made the billionaire co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency. Elon has also announced that he has many changes planned out that he wants to make in the federal government body.

Elon had come with his 4 year old son X Æ A-12 (pronounced ex-ash-ay–twelve) by his side. He introduced his son to the MAGA supporters and called him his enthusiastic supporter. While on stage, Elon promised to shake up the federal system. He also claimed to have dreams of making America great and strong for the centuries to come.

One, however, wonders about Elon’s dreams of a great America with his constant rally to increase the number of H1B visas for tech immigrants and ebing against hiring Americans for these said jobs.