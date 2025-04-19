Harvard Rejects Trump’s Demands as ‘Unauthorized’ Letter Threatens $9B Funding

The White House’s task force sent a letter to Harvard University on April 11, reportedly on antisemitism. It is being called unauthorized by the University, and it is being said that it certainly should not have been sent, citing people familiar with the matter.

The letter from the President’s office comprised some details on Harvard’s hiring along with the admissions and the academic curriculum of the educational institution, and sources also state that the details have been emailed by Sean Keveney, the acting general counsel at the Department of Health and Human Services. Besides, Sean Keveney is also a member of the antisemitism task force.

However, the contents of the letter were confirmed to be authentic, and sources stated that confusion existed in the administration of Donald Trump regarding how and why it was sent. A few officials are of the view that it was circulated prematurely, while others thought it was meant only for internal discussion among task force members. Besides, the sources also requested anonymity as they were not permitted to talk about the subject publicly.

In addition, the timing of the letter significantly impacted the conversations between Harvard University and the White House task force that were already ongoing. Some officials from the University believed that they were making progress during two weeks of private dialogue and hoped to avoid a public dispute. However, the letter consisted of an aggressive tone, and a sweeping nature that led the institution to believe compromising won’t be an option.

Harvard University announced on Monday that it is not going to accept a series of demands which came from Trump’s administration and also put nearly $9 billion in federal funding at risk.

The letter, which has been sent to Harvard, called for sweeping changes, including leadership reforms, “merit-based” admissions and hiring policies, and an audit of the student body, faculty and leadership based on their views about diversity. The letter also updated previous set of demands and also demanded a ban on face masks, which is also called a move to target the pro-Palestinian protesters on campus.

Besides, it also urged the university to withdraw any sort of recognition as well as funding coming from students.

Harvard, an Ivy League institution globally known for academic excellence, has become one of several universities targeted by the Trump administration’s crackdown on what it alleges is widespread antisemitism, an effort some critics say is politically motivated.