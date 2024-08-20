Harris Slammed for Resurfaced Video on Controversial Policy to 'Snatch' Patents of Drug Companies

Vice President Kamala Harris is facing backlash after a resurfaced video from 2019 revealed her controversial stance on pharmaceutical patents. In the clip, Harris boldly declared, “For any drug where they fail to play by our rules, and if that drug came about from federal funding for what’s called ‘R and D,’ research and development, I will snatch their patent so that we will take over. Yes, we can do that! The question is, do you have the will to do it? I have the will to do it.” The video, originally filmed during a campaign event in Iowa, has ignited outrage among conservatives and Right-wing commentators.

As per Mediaite, in the video, Harris explained, “We are going to set drug prices based on fair market...So, essentially what we’re going to do– and you can visit the website if you will, and if not, get you some documents– but essentially what we’re going to do is set drug prices so that American consumers are charged a price for drugs that’s the average price that’s being charged around the globe.” The resurfaced clip quickly went viral on social media, igniting a storm of reactions. Filmmaker Eric Abbenante was one of the first to share the video on X (formerly Twitter), labeling Harris a “wannabe tyrant.”

He quipped, “Dictator Kamala Harris discussing government takeover of companies' patents...The party frightened about the 'threat to our democracy' is nominating a wannabe tyrant.” His post resonated with many users, who echoed concerns about Harris’ intentions and the potential implications for private property rights in America. Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, joined the chorus of critics and opined, “Well, this is crazy,”

Meanwhile, a netizen penned, “This is the scariest thing I've ever heard from a candidate for the President of the United States. Kamala Harris bragging about nationalizing private sector assets. She said she would 'snatch' their patents. She has the power to do that. If she has the state steal intellectual property, she will have the state commandeer all property. This is the real dictator in waiting.” Another X user echoed, “Wow. It's actually happening...We have a candidate that is confidently running on a platform of authoritarian dictatorship, and all of the liberal power centers are backing her.”

As per The Sun, Former President Donald Trump, who is set to face off against Harris in the 2024 election, did not miss the opportunity to weigh in. At a rally in Pennsylvania, he exclaimed, “People say, don’t use bad language. They say, please don’t call people stupid, but they are stupid people. How else do you describe it? She’s a socialist lunatic. That’s the other thing, please sir, please don’t call her a lunatic, but that’s what she is...she’s a lunatic. People say, be nice. Have you heard her laugh? That is the laugh of a crazy person. That is a laugh of a lunatic.”