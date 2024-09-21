Harris Says Any Home Intruder is ‘Getting Shot’ as She Supports Both Second Amendment and Gun Reform

Kamala Harris recently revealed that she owns a gun, something she rarely discusses. This has shocked everyone given her constant support for gun safety initiatives. She has now claimed that she will use her gun if an intruder entered her home. She spoke about this during her appearance on Unite for America alongside Oprah Winfrey, where she reaffirmed her gun ownership. Winfrey asked the Vice President about her statements regarding guns from the recent presidential debate with Donald Trump.

Her Republican rival's claim that she aims to confiscate firearms remains nothing more than an unverified rumor. During the debate, she said, “Tim Walz and I are both gun owners. We’re not taking anybody’s guns away." Speaking about this, Winfrey said, “I did not know that." Harris said, “If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot. Probably should not have said that. But my staff will deal with that later.” According to HuffPost, her comments followed a segment highlighting the stories of families impacted by gun violence and school shootings.

She also said, “Look, I think for far too long on the issue of gun violence, some people have been pushing a really false choice to suggest you’re either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away. I’m in favor of the Second Amendment, and I’m in favor of assault weapons bans, universal background checks, and red flag laws. And these are just common sense.” A longtime Harris associate from California noted that it’s fairly common for prosecutors to own firearms for self-defense, considering the nature of the cases and individuals they deal with in their line of work.

He said, “Many prosecutors have personally been responsible for putting away very serious violent criminals. And unlike the cops who arrest them, prosecutors don’t necessarily have a job-issued firearm. So it’s not uncommon for prosecutors to have protection at home,” as reported by CNN. Gun ownership remains a hot issue for both Republicans and Democrats. According to AP News, Harris' campaign confirmed she bought a handgun years ago and keeps it securely stored. Similarly, Walz has also chimed in on the topic, proudly speaking about his marksmanship skills.

Republicans often label Democrats as a threat to the Second Amendment, while Democrats call their policies as practical steps to enhance public safety. Meanwhile, due to her recent statements during her conversation with Winfrey, Harris has been facing online backlash. One X (formerly X) user said, "But yet, she wants to take away your right to shoot someone that breaks into your house. Special privileges for her and none for you!" Another user curiously added, "Sure. I'm just curious to know how she would rule as a prosecutor if this situation came before her." Harris is reportedly a skilled shooter as she said during an interview in 2015.