Harris Offers Clever Response on Pardoning 'Convict' Trump If Elected President: "Let Me Tell You..."

During an NBC News interview with Hallie Jackson, Vice President Kamala Harris was asked if she would consider pardoning former president Donald Trump to help the country 'move on.' Jackson's question came in light of Trump’s ongoing legal issues. Trump became the first US president to be convicted earlier this year on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records related to hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. The GOP nominee also faces charges tied to the January 6 insurrection and his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, The Independent reported.

"Let me tell you what's gonna help us move on: I get elected president of the United States" -- Hallie Jackson asks Kamala Harris if she would considering pardoning Trump but Harris isn't having any of that nonsense pic.twitter.com/or0nc6RyN4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2024

Jackson asked, "Would you consider if you win, and he is convicted, a pardon for former President Trump?" Harris, however, cleverly dodged the question. "I am not going to get into those hypotheticals. I am focused on the next 14 days," she answered, emphasizing the importance of the upcoming election. Relentless, Jackson pressed further.

Kamala Harris fields questions during a town hall-style campaign event with former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on October 21, 2024, in Brookfield, Wisconsin. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Scott Olson)

She referenced arguments that a pardon for Trump could potentially unify the nation amid ongoing divisions. "But do you believe...is there any part of you that subscribes to the argument that a pardon could help bring America together, unify the country, and move on?" In response, Harris delivered a decisive retort— "Let me tell you what's going to help us move on— I get elected President of the United States."

Yet in her place Trump would have said, "I'll lock her up."



How's is this race even close when the candidates are polar opposites of each other? pic.twitter.com/d3dFZEOo8f — Eng. Mohamed Tache Dida (@Mohamedida) October 22, 2024

Her response prompted a flurry of reactions on social media. One user wrote, "There can be no peace without justice. She knows that more than most," alluding to Harris' time as a prosecutor. Meanwhile, one praised, "Somehow she just gets better and better. VP Harris is a real baller." Another user quipped, "God I love her no-nonsense demeanor. She is such a powerhouse. The more I hear from her the more I like her." "When she said she is not going to engage, she means it. Perfect answer," remarked another. However, others weren't as thrilled that she wasn't more definitive. A user penned, "If she pardoned him, she wouldn't get a second term. I 100% would NOT vote for her then."

Why on Earth would Kamala Harris pardon a rapist/convicted felon who has demonized her & over half of the country as "the enemy within"? Trump does not deserve a pardon. He deserves life in prison for the crimes he committed. Great answer from Harris herepic.twitter.com/4wKlFohKwM — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) October 22, 2024

Jackson also asked Harris what she would do if Trump declared an early election victory before votes were counted, as reported by HuffPost. Harris responded by saying she would remain 'grounded in the present,' and emphasized that her team is prepared to handle the situation should it arise. "We will deal with election night and after as they come, and we have the resources, the expertise, and the focus on that as well."

During the segment, Harris was also asked if the US was ready for a woman of color to be the next president. "Absolutely," she responded, without hesitation. "...I think part of what is important in this election is not only turning the page but closing the page and the chapter on an era that suggests that Americans are divided," she explained.