'Harris Honeymoon' is Coming to an End as a Third of Voters Believe Kamala is 'Less Qualified'

Kamala Harris fever seems to face the wrath of fellow Democrats who think she is "less qualified" to be the President. According to a poll done by The U.S. Sun, voters are losing their faith in the Vice President and her caliber to defeat former President Donald Trump in the upcoming elections of POTUS 2024. "Harris Honeymoon" which indicates the rising popularity of the VP seems to have plunged low and is expected to go down further as voters think of defeating Trump.

Nearly a quarter of the 1,000 people involved in the survey conducted by Talker Research think that Harris is qualified enough to stand against the ex-POTUS, while a third of the voters believe otherwise. As of now, no candidate has stepped ahead to challenge the Vice President's bid. The poll also reveals that 28 percent of the voters who took part in the survey believe that it is very unlikely that Harris will be able to defeat the businessman-turned-politician. While only 26 percent of voters think that she is competent enough to give a hard blow to the Republican frontrunner in the presidential elections and become the first woman President of the USA.

According to the poll over three-quarters which means 77 percent of Democrats think that Harris can defeat Trump, and only 14 percent of Republicans think it can be possible. Tony Fabrizio branded the "Harris honeymoon" who is also a Trump supporter. "The honeymoon will be a manifestation of the wall-to-wall coverage Harris receives from the [mainstream media,] Before long, Harris' 'honeymoon' will end and voters will refocus on her role as Biden's partner and co-pilot," he wrote to staff as reported by Newsweek. Harris was endorsed by President Joe Biden after he announced that he would be stepping down from the race against Trump earlier this month.

Over the past week, $200 million in contributions have been collected by the Harris campaign. According to the NY Times, Steve Sisolak, the former Democratic governor of Nevada also sided with the idea that Harris' fame among Democrat voters will soon dip, "I would call it a honeymoon phase. We’ve got to keep the energy going. You got it started — now you’ve got to keep it going. It’s going to be a challenge for everybody." Harris who was also the running mate for Biden during his campaign is now set to look for her running mate for the position of Vice President.

President Biden dropped down from the race after around thirty Democrats openly urged him to do so to pave the way for younger leaders. After his announcement, the incumbent POTUS posted on Instagram, "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," as he expressed his faith in his then-running mate Harris.