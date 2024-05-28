When Hannah Ann Sluss Accidentally Revealed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Potential Engagement Date

Navigating the intersection of sports and celebrity, former The Bachelor winner, Hannah Ann Sluss, offers a distinctive viewpoint on the calculated timing of engagements in the NFL's offseason. Sluss, currently engaged to Baltimore Ravens practice squad member Jake Funk, draws from her own experiences within the NFL's wives and girlfriends community to shed light on the meticulous timing that often accompanies proposals in the football world.

According to Sluss, engagements in the NFL are strategically planned during the offseason, a period when football players can shift their focus from the intense demands of the season to personal milestones. Speaking on Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Sluss shares that her fiancé, Jake Funk, emphasized the tradition of NFL players getting engaged during the offseason. This strategic timing is not only a matter of tradition but also a practical consideration, as getting engaged during the throes of football season may not be the most ideal scenario.

Having embarked on her journey with Funk in October 2021, Sluss provides a firsthand account of navigating the challenges inherent in a relationship entwined with professional football. Her engagement to Funk, announced in January, adds another layer to her narrative that began with a notable stint on Season 24 of The Bachelor in 2020. Shifting the spotlight to another high-profile couple, the blossoming relationship between music sensation Swift and NFL star Kelce has captivated public attention since Swift's appearance at a Chiefs game on September 24. Kelce's celebrity profile has soared, thanks to his association with the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

Speculation about an impending engagement between Swift and Kelce has been fueled by reports that Kelce sought and received the blessing of Swift's father, Scott, for a potential proposal in the next two months. Despite earlier rumors suggesting a birthday engagement around Swift's 34th birthday on December 13, conflicting reports have emerged. According to The Messenger, quoting an undisclosed source, there are currently 'no plans for an engagement anytime soon.'

However, it's worth noting Sluss is also a Swiftie. "When I first saw it, I was like, 'This can't be real. This is just the perfect storm," she said, saying she was 'so excited' about this unexpected romance. "And then when I actually saw the picture of her in the stadium in the box... that picture is such an iconic moment in the NFL because that was when it was like, 'Oh, it's been confirmed.'" As the narrative unfolds, the anticipation surrounding Swift and Kelce's love story continues to captivate the public imagination. Whether the engagement happens in the next two months, as suggested by Sluss's insights, or takes an unexpected turn, the intersection of sports and celebrity romance remains a fascinating topic that keeps fans and enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the next chapter in these high-profile relationships.