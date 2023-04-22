Hailey Bieber Says She's Had 'Some of the Saddest, Hardest Moments' of Her Life

Hailey Bieber recently opened up about her “fragile” mental state after revealing that she’s experienced some of the “saddest” and “hardest moments” of her adult life this year.

The 26-year-old model took to her Instagram story on Wednesday to share an emotional message about the mental health struggles she’s faced after a difficult start to 2023. “I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” she began her candid post. “But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile, to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the way I feel, so just know you’re not alone,” Bieber said.

In her post, Bieber also encouraged her fans and followers to be kinder to one another. “That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers,” she said. “Let’s just be there for people. Let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together.”

The Rhode Skin mogul's post comes after Selena Gomez, the ex-girlfriend of her husband Justin Bieber, asked fans to stop the "hate" towards her amid the pair's alleged social media drama, which also involved Hailey's pal Kylie Jenner. Late last month, Gomez, 30, showed her support for Bieber on her Instagram and asked for compassion. "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Gomez wrote. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," she continued. "I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop."

Bieber thanked Gomez for her post on her IG story, writing, “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”

Selena Gomez tells people to stop harassing Hailey Bieber in new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/lMeSVWPjWO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 24, 2023

The alleged drama between Bieber and Gomez began in February. At the time, some people on social media accused Jenner, 25, and Bieber of making fun of Gomez when they posted about their eyebrows, following Gomez's jokey admission that she'd over-laminated her own brows in an Instagram story. However, Jenner and Gomez swiftly shut the speculation down, with Jenner writing on TikTok, "This is reaching. no shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."

Gomez dated pop star Justin Bieber on and off for eight years until 2018. That same year, he rekindled his romance with Hailey and the pair went on to marry in September at an N.Y.C. courthouse. They celebrated their union with a religious ceremony in South Carolina in 2019.

Following Hailey and Justin's marriage, the two women have been pitted against each other, though both Gomez and Hailey have continuously attempted to shut down speculation of drama between them. During a September 2022 interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Bieber stated that it's "all love" between her and Gomez and denied rumors she "stole" Justin from her. The following month, the women again tried to put any feud rumors to rest when they publicly posed for pictures together at a Los Angeles event.