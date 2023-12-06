In a GQ interview, Hailey Bieber unveiled an intriguing tale. Hailey Rhode Baldwin, born to actor Stephen Baldwin, 57, and his wife Kennya Deodato, described how her interest in myths and tales led her to learn about the fascinating background of her middle name. Greek mythology has always captivated Hailey, even as a little girl. The Greek goddess Rhode, a wife of Helios and the daughter of Poseidon is the source of her middle name, which also stands for "the protectress and personification of the Dodecanese island of Rhodes". She acknowledges that her affinity for mythology has had a profound impact on her life and suggests the Iliad and the Odyssey as reading recommendations for anybody who enjoys the same kind of literature.

She told the outlet, "It was my favorite thing I learned in school. I was just so obsessed with the ideas and the stories of these gods and goddesses." Hailey has established a solid foundation for herself as the creator and creative director of the skincare line, Rhode. Her vision speaks to an audience that shares her sensibilities and is elegantly mirrored in the brand's collaborations and advertising campaigns. She claims that Rhode is an expression of her inventiveness and tenacity, and it is an extension of who she is.

When Hailey was barely 12 years old, her relationship with Justin Bieber took birth. During a 2009 occasion, her father Stephen Baldwin introduced the two before Justin's performance. Their friendship matured into love over time, resulting in a Manhattan courtroom wedding in 2018 and a lavish party in South Carolina the following year. She told the outlet, "So I’ve known him for a really long time." While describing her "home" she said, "Home to me feels like I can be anywhere. As long as I’m with my dogs and my husband, I’m good. I can make a home out of that anywhere."

The friendship between Justin and Hailey Bieber dates back more than ten years, to a backstage introduction during one of the pop star's 2009 visits on the Today program. After reuniting at church in 2014, the couple subsequently generated romance rumors, which they always refuted. After that, they started dating.

In 2016, Justin said to GQ that he was reluctant to get into an exclusive relationship out of concern that he would harm Hailey if they ended up together. He said at the time, "What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it's always gonna be damaged." Despite the fact that the two eventually had a "very dramatic" breakup in 2016, they got back together in June 2018 and started a fast-paced month-long affair that ended with a courtship marriage in the Bahamas.

