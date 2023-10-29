Hailey Bieber Addresses ‘Disheartening’ Pregnancy Rumors: 'Let Me Do What I Want With My Body'

No, Justin and Hailey Bieber are not pregnant - and it seems the rumor mill is now getting to her. The Rhode founder recently spoke candidly about the rumors that she is pregnant in an interview with GQ, and she said it hurts when fans assume certain things about her and her body.

“Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before,” the model began, Billboard reported. “There is something that’s disheartening about, ‘Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?' It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a s—,” she continued.

Hailey Bieber to GQ on pregnancy rumors:



This summer marked Hailey and Justin's fifth wedding anniversary. For the time being, Hailey tells the magazine that she is happy to be a mother to the dogs she shares with the Peaches singer. But the 26-year-old made it clear that the internet “will be the last to know” when the time does come for her and the pop singer to formally announce their first child's arrival. “Motherhood is something that I look forward to,” she continued. “It’s also such a private, intimate thing. It’s something that’s going to come when it comes. And it’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people f–king care. Let me do what I want to do with my body and you guys can do what you want to do with your body—and let’s just let it be that.”

In May, Hailey stated to the Sunday Times that she feels like "crying" and feels "scared" about what people would think about her and Justin's future children. “I cry about this all the time. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.” The 26-year-old Hailey stated that she will only try her “best” to ensure that her future children “feel loved and safe.”

That is why Hailey originally wanted to raise her children away from the spotlight, she admitted that with her Grammy-winning partner, attention is “totally unavoidable,” per PageSix. “[I said that] before I was married,” she clarified.

“[I] didn’t know who I was going to be married to at the time, I’m sure. Maybe I liked the idea at 18 of not raising kids around certain things, but my life is so different now than it was when I was 18. It’s so hard to say what I’m going to do or not do when there isn’t even a child here yet. I don’t even know what it feels like to be a parent other than a dog parent yet. And that’s not the same thing, by any means,” she added.

