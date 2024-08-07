Gwen Stefani’s Critics Once Called the 54-Year-Old Singer a 'Kardashian Clone'

Gwen Stefani advertised their cosmetics by showing off her full lips and flawless skin. Gwen can be seen in the Instagram clip with the Can't Stop Staring Mascara and Line It Up Gel Liner. The Voice coach laughed at her pout, teasing her beautiful cheeks and bright pink lipstick. The former No Doubt frontwoman wore a tartan blazer over a white shirt. The cosmetics magnate complemented her outfit with gold hoop earrings and necklaces. The reel caption read, "Get the queen of glam @gwenstefani’s must-have eye products. Available in our new All Eyes On Me Set."

The diva was criticized for having an unrecognizable makeover in the comment section of the post. One user commented, "Another plastic Kardashian clone. A sad loss of a person." Another one wrote, "You can’t stop! You look so fake yourself." A third one wrote, "I didn't even know that was her at first!" Gwen reflected on her "terrible" breakup in an interview with People. The Voice judge divorced her spouse Gavin Rossdale in 2015, and the divorce was formalized in 2016. In 2015, Stefani began dating Blake Shelton, and she later gushed to a magazine about how much Shelton had "changed [her] life." She said, "I didn't see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old 'What?' It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time. He's changed my life ... when I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy."

Stefani discovered her "why" in March 2022, when she debuted her beauty business GXVE, and began using it to assist other women in boosting their self-esteem. She added during the interview, "Everybody pretty much knows that at one point my life fell apart. It was terrible, and there are so many people out there who have gone through the same thing. When that happened, I had to start over again. It was a reset of my life. So many people around my age who want to still feel pretty and feel good when they wake up in the morning. It gets harder. I think with makeup, it doesn't matter what age you are. It gives you that confidence, that feeling of creativity."

When asked about Gavin and Stefani's separation in January 2017, the artist told The Sun, "Divorce is one of the hardest." He said at the time, "[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not…But here we are. Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through. The one thing – the only good thing, because everything else is not good – is we care about the children and it’s about them. So we do everything to make this life change as seamless as possible."

