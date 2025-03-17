Grimes ‘Tried Begging’ Elon Musk to Keep Their Kids Off the Internet—But He Just Won’t Listen!

Elon Musk has been exposing his kids to the media, making them potential targets. As a parent, one must be careful. However, the “tech genius” seems to be missing the important point of parenting.

The mother of his three kids, Grimes, has been making several complaints about his behavior. Grimes is a Canadian singer-songwriter whose real name is Claire Boucher.

She was once Elon Musk’s partner and has three children with him. Their three kids are X Æ A-Xii, age 4; Exa Dark Siderael, age 3; and Tau Techno Mechanicus, age 2.

Ever since Elon Musk became a part of Donald Trump‘s administration, his public visibility has increased manyfold. He has been taking his kids everywhere with him. He can be seen with his of these kids on his shoulder.

However, Grimes has been completely against this exposure of her kids. She talked candidly about her failed attempts to restrict her kids’ exposure to internet users and posted a thread on X.com regarding her complaints.

After Elon Musk took his 4-year-old son to a White House media briefing last month, Grimes has “pleaded” with him to keep their three kids off the internet. The artist from Canada said on X Thursday, “I have tried begging the public and my kids’ dad to keep them offline, and I have tried legal recourse.”

I have tried begging the public and my kids dad to keep them offline, and I've tried legal recourse.

She added that she has witnessed young people’s lives decimated by the internet. She claims that she is quite concerned about her kids’ public lives and tries to find solutions to this problem every day.

She then added that she finds it abhorrent that there is a law against exposing kids to the internet. She then told her followers that she has tried to restrict her kids’ involvement, but Elon has not been paying any heed to warnings.

Grimes Says She Has 'Begged' Elon Musk to Keep Their Kids Out of the Public Eye: 'It's Very Concerning'

She is not sure if the courts will provide her with any solace.

However, this is not the first time Grimes has shown concern regarding her kids’ media exposure. She expressed similar concerns earlier, too.

In February, Grimes voiced her concerns about her children’s privacy when Elon Musk brought their son X Æ A-XII to a press conference with President Trump at the White House.

Elon Musk's former partner Grimes pleads with him on Twitter to stop ignoring her about their child's 'medical crisis': "Our child will suffer lifelong impairment if he doesn't respond ASAP."

As Trump signed an executive order to support the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Musk leads, the tech mogul carried X Æ A-XII on his shoulders.

Grimes stated that it wasn’t until a fan pointed out the pictures on X that she realized her son was there.

One can not fault her for being scared of her kids’ well-being when Elon does not seem to care for them at all.

Elon never spends time with his kids but the day after a CEO gets shot in the streets he's father of the year hanging with his little human shield.

Grimes told Time magazine after her son appeared in the Oval Office that she sincerely hoped that people would stop sharing pictures of her kids. She added that Fame is something she believes one should consent to.

We couldn’t agree more.