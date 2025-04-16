Grim Warning for Salon Regulars—Getting Your Nails Done Frequently Might Be Riskier Than You Think!

People say that you find true love when you aren’t searching for it, but for some people, true love is when they get their nails done! Girls? we know you are smiling. While keeping your nails prim and proper is a part of the utmost aristocracy and peak personal hygiene, getting nail extensions in salons without appropriate safety protocols and cleanliness can be seriously harmful in the long run.

It’s estimated that people in the UK spend an average of £4.5k every year on self-care manicures and nail extensions. Be it for Christmas, a birthday party, a wedding, an anniversary, or a way to boost a personal ‘feel-good factor, getting your nails done is not only a ritual but also an increasing addiction in today’s time. These extensions come in different shapes and types, which makes the process even more attractive.

As per the outlet Tyla, Mariana Eidelkind, founder of Oblique House of Nails and an industry professional, spoke to Surrey Live and talked about the risks involved in getting nails done at basic salons that do not prioritize customer safety and protocols.

The nail tech further said, “Improper tool sterilization is a major concern because it increases the risk of transferring harmful bacteria, fungi, and viruses from one client to another.

Furthermore, she added that when usual tools such as filers, cuticle pushers, and clippers are not cleaned properly after repeated use, it can be the cause of several infections and even bloodborne diseases like Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and HIV.

In addition, Mariana Eidlkind said that those salons that randomly use tools from countertops are usually filled with bacteria, and that should be avoided. “These items should never be reused across clients unless they are thoroughly sterilized in between,” she said.

Furthermore, Eidlkind also claimed that many customers generally feel uncomfortable asking questions about sterilization and cleanliness, but a high-end and reputable salon should have no problem explaining the process to their customers. Lastly, the nail tech also provided some signs to check before getting your nails done.

“The station where your manicure is done should be clean and free of dust, debris, and leftover nail products. The technician should also wash their hands before starting your manicure and wear gloves to ensure hygiene,” she added.

As per sources, nearly ten years ago, clean, short, nude nails were the style of choice for middle-class women, which was a sign of leisure and refinement. Back then, long acrylic and gel nail extensions were merely seen as those sported by the working class. However, today, these nails are all over social media.

According to Marian Newman, nail expert and author of The Complete Nail Technician, social media has helped people step out of their comfort zone and experiment with bold designs. More middle-class clients are opting for nail enhancements to get that perfect and polished look.

Furthermore, back in the ’90s, bright designs were reportedly sported by musicians and women of color. Still, thanks to big pop stars like Cardi B and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, high-end nail extensions have been normalized.

Moreover, if you are a reader new to the world of nail extensions, let us warn you that they are indeed expensive and are no child’s play. A single nail session can cost upwards of £80, especially with add-ons like pearls, gold leaf, and crystals. Cardi B even revealed she sometimes spends up to £160 on her nails.

Today, nail extensions are not just a matter of choice but a classic trend that has become a part of modern culture and acts as a symbol of identity and beauty. Hence, make sure to get yours done in a good salon that prioritizes safety and hygiene protocols, and you are all good to go!