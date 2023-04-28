Gigi Paris 'Onto the Next' as She Unfollows Glen Powell Amid Sydney Sweeney Cheating Rumors

Gigi Paris has hinted at the end of her relationship with Glen Powell on Instagram Wednesday. The model posted a video of herself walking down a street with the caption: "Know your worth and onto the next." She looked stunning in an all-black ensemble of a crop top, maxi skirt and oversized blazer. In addition to the cryptic caption, Paris also unfollowed Powell on Instagram, according to US Weekly.

Many fans praised the model for this move in the comments under her recent post. "Good for you, someone else out there will treat you better," one person commented, while another fan said, "Yes girl, you deserve better #TeamGigi." Paris posted this video shortly after she unfollowed Powell. She seemingly did this only a couple of days after unfollowing Powell's "Anyone But You" co-star Sydney Sweeney.

Glen Powell, 34, and Gigi Paris, 30, have been dating for three years and attended the Golden Globes together in January 2023. On the other hand, Sweeney, for the record, is still engaged to her boyfriend of five years, restaurateur Jonathan Davino.

The supposed breakup is not surprising after all the Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell cheating rumors going around. The "Anyone But You" co-stars have been cozying up to each other ahead of the film's release, and it hasn't gone unnoticed by Paris. The pair sparked romance rumors while filming their upcoming romantic comedy in Australia, and more recently, during the press tour for the film. According to The US Sun, Powell and Sweeney looked rather close at the CinemaCon in Los Angeles on April 24.

The co-stars attended the event to present a first look at their new rom-com, after wrapping up filming mere hours ago in Sydney, Australia. According to PEOPLE, Sweeney told the audience that she and Powell wanted to be there to release the teaser personally, to which Powell quipped, "We love seeing ourselves on the big screen." "Oh, please, Top Gun," Sweeney replied, referencing the actor’s role in 2022’s "Top Gun: Maverick." "I love when she calls me that," Powell joked with the crowd.

Other than the online and offline PDA, the online celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi hinted at Glen and Gigi's alleged breakup on ​April 3. The "Devotion" actor and Gigi went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2021, after sparking romance rumors the year prior. "My Ride or Die. Happy Valentines Day, y'all!" Powell captioned his February 2021 Instagram post alongside a photo of the pair holding hands while geared up on dirt bikes.

A year later, Paris joined her Hollywood star boyfriend on the red carpet at the "Top Gun: Maverick" premiere in May 2022. The influencer even shared sweet photos from the big event and gushed over him in her caption. "I can’t tell you enough how special this movie is. Please RUN to see Top Gun Maverick, May 27th. I always thought @glenpowell was a little crazy for his obsession with all things @topgunmovie but now that I've seen it… I get it. Fangirling for life. So proud of you, Hangman," she wrote at the time.

As per Page Six, neither Powell nor Paris has explicitly confirmed that they're no longer together.