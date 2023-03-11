Gigi Hadid Acknowledges She's a Nepo Baby: "I Come From Privilege"

Gigi Hadid has weighed in on the “nepo baby” debate that’s taken the celebrity world by storm. Hadid is one of the most recognizable faces in the world, but she acknowledges being a product of privilege. The supermodel, 27, whose parents are Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Yolanda Hadid, and property tycoon, Mohamed Hadid, admitted to being a nepotism baby in an interview with The Times of London.

“Technically, I’m a nepotism baby,” the mom said in the interview published Sunday, March 5. “My parents came from very little. I‘ve always acknowledged that I come from privilege.” Hadid’s parents, she explained, always told her, “‘Just because you have parents who were successful, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t walk into the job being as nice and as hard-working as you can be.’”

Gigi also talked about how she doesn’t think she’s the most beautiful person on Earth: “I don’t think I’m the prettiest person in the world,” she said, adding: “Some Botox could probably help, but I’m not so obsessed with caring that I want to do anything about it.” Despite a successful career in the modeling industry, Gigi admitted it's not something she can envision doing forever. "I think it’s unrealistic to see modeling as my lifestyle forever," she revealed.

She spoke up about body neutrality and how this conversation didn't exist when she first started out. Hadid, who was a heavily trained volleyball player, believes she had a body type that did not fit the beauty standards of that time. "At that time fashion hadn’t started to get into a more inclusive body-image conversation. I was probably harder on my body than I should have been," she said. "I wasn’t starving myself but I was very routined. Since then, I’ve got into this idea of body neutrality. I love my body for what it has done, but I’m not obsessed with it."

Dipping her toe in the famously nepotistic film industry is not out of the question for Hadid either. "I’ve gotten offers for movie roles over the years," she revealed, "but I would never want it to be a role that people expect of me."

The model’s younger sister, Bella Hadid, is also a world-famous model, as is their younger brother, Anwar Hadid. Gigi Hadid was born in Los Angeles and began her career as a baby model for Guess. She’s appeared in campaigns for designer brands including Fendi, Missoni, Versace, and Valentino. She gave birth to her first child in 2020, a daughter with British singer, Zayn Malik. "She has already given me so much," the model gushed of her 2-year-old. "I always wanted to be a mum, but I was never obsessive about it or [thought that] I was put on this Earth to be a mum. I’ve always been quite organized, so having Khai at the time that I did was a blessing. I’m so glad to be a young mum."

People Magazine has previously reported that many famous nepo babies have commented on the discourse, including Kate Hudson, daughter of singer Bill Hudson and actor Goldie Hawn; and Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Randy Gerber. As far as Hadid is concerned, she acknowledges the fact that there are many talented women who work hard to bring money to their families, and as a child of the privileged, Hadid wants them to know that it’s never about her trying to overshadow or take their place, according to Glamour.