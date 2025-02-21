‘Germaphobe’ Trump Ditches Resolute Desk Just Days After Musk’s Son Allegedly Picked His Nose at the Oval Office!

Do you remember Elon Musk‘s recent visit to the White House? The billionaire attended a joint press brief with President Donald Trump. The agenda was to address their brutal steps to cut federal costs via their newly founded department, DOGE. At the official briefing, Elon Musk brought along his 4-year-old son, X.

X didn’t only accompany Musk to the White House but also shared the frame with him and Trump during the entire briefing. The kid kept switching places, probably wondering why he was even there. At one point, he moved towards Trump, picked his nose and apparently wiped a booger on the president’s desk.

Trump looked at him for a moment before turning his attention towards Musk’s statements to the media. The clip went viral on YouTube and other social media platforms, with several fans wondering if the kid’s action made the president furious. A week after the incident, we have finally got our hints.

Donald Trump has now replaced his Oval Office desk. He revealed the same in his recent post on Truth Social. He has replaced the Resolute Desk with C&O.

Resolute Desk, made in 1880, has been used by several presidents of the United States, including George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden. The iconic desk built from oak timbers was gifted by Queen Victoria to President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1880. It has undergone two major modifications ever since it was delivered to the White House, but it has always remained an integral part of it. Trump’s new desk called C&O is one of the six desks ever used in the Oval Office. Built in 1920, the desk was used by George H.W. Bush.

Donald Trump posted a photo of his new desk on Truth Social and wrote, “A President, after election, gets a choice of 1 in 7 desks.” He revealed that he has installed C&O, “which is also very well-known and was used by President George H.W. Bush and others”.

However, he added that the change is temporary and that the Resolute Desk will be back in his office soon. He said, “Resolute Desk is being lightly refinished” and called it a “very important job.”

“This is a beautiful, but temporary replacement!” he concluded.

One of his fans wrote, “President Trump having the Resolute Desk refinished is ironically symbolic to restoring the Republic. Details like that make American history so rich with greatness.”

Taking a dig, someone else commented, “Well, it was more about who knows what they did on it.”

Well, the timing of Trump’s decision to send his desk for refinishing seems a bit odd. Is it because of Elon Musk’s son, who wiped booger on the desk during the live telecast, or is it purely coincidental? Who knows! In any case, it is evident that Trump is here to revamp everything, be it the furniture of his office or the policies that he believes are obstructing the smooth functioning of the country.