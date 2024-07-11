INQUISITR.COM / Politics

George Clooney, Top Biden-Fundraiser Says ‘The Dam Has Broken’ as He Urges Prez Biden to Step Down

By Tavishi
Published on : 15:16 PST, Jul 11, 2024
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joshua Sammer; (Insert) Kevin Dietsch

George Clooney, who is a big-time fundraiser for President Joe Biden has unceremoniously backed off from supporting Biden for another tenure. The actor and Democrats supporter wrote in an op-ed published in the New York Times urging the Democratic Party to choose their nominee and shed their biases. 

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joshua Sammer
Ever since the disastrous presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Biden, supporters for President have fallen precariously. "We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won't win the House, and we're going to lose the Senate. This isn't only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and Congress member and governor who I've spoken with in private," Clooney wrote. Strengthening his argument, The American actor, continued further, "It's devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."

Issuing a warning to Democrats he said, "We love to talk about how the Republican Party has ceded all power, and all of the traits that made it so formidable with Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, to a single person who seeks to hold on to the presidency, and yet most of our members of Congress are opting to wait and see if the dam breaks."

 

"It is disingenuous, at best, to argue that Democrats have already spoken with their vote and therefore the nomination is settled and done when we just received new and upsetting information," Clooney added. Previously Clooney was involved actively in a star-studded fundraising campaign supporting Biden. The campaign raised a whopping amount of $30 million. The two-time Oscar winner also expressed his dismal in the Democratic party's will to continue with Biden being their presumptive nominee.

 

Recently, quashing all the claims on questions around their continued stand in the race, Biden stood high on fighting against Trump. "I’m the sitting President of the United States. I’m the nominee of the Democratic party. I’m staying in the race," Biden tweeted on July 6. Before this, the President asserted he wasn't going anywhere as he hosted a meeting with the war veterans and their families on July 4, commemorating the Independence Day of America. 

 

According to NPR, very recently, Biden issued a two-page letter addressing the democratic lawmakers. The letter read, "I am firmly committed to staying in this race. The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end. We have one job." Adding on, the President wrote "I'm not going to explain any more about what I should or shouldn't do — I am running. I don't care what those 'big names' think. They were wrong in 2020, they were wrong in 2022 about the red wave. They're wrong in 2024." 

