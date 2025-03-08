Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy’s SHOCKING Reason of Death Revealed

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa‘s cause of death has been disclosed, with the Hollywood actor living with his wife’s dead body for a week. It has been confirmed by both the state medical examiner and the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office that Betsy died of a rare disease carried by rodents who had gotten inside their New Mexico home.

The Chief Medical investigator of New Mexico, Dr. Heather Jarrell, said that Betsy died from Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) and assumed that she passed away on February 11. Concerning the fact her email communications stopped. On the other hand, 95-year-old Hackman, who was already suffering from poor health, is believed to have died seven days later and “showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer’s disease.”

Reports state that Gene Hackman was very hypertensive and even had atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease as well as Alzheimer’s disease, which Jarrell said was “a significant contributory factor.”

Dr. Heather Jarrell was also asked if Hackman would have survived on his own, to which he stated – “I’m not aware of what his standard daily functioning capability was. “He was in a very poor state of health. He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that is what resulted in his in his death.”

The chief medical investigator explained that he had not found any evidence that Hackman was dehydrated, but there was no food in his stomach, “which means he had not eaten recently.” Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza stated that the last known surveillance of Betsy was on February 11, with her and Gene’s bodies not being discovered until February 27.

Betsy was last seen alive on February 11 on CCTV cameras when visiting a local CVS pharmacy and dog food store before returning to her gated community.

“She was walking around, she was shopping, she was visiting stores,” Mendoza said of the surveillance footage. “My detectives didn’t indicate that there was any problem with her or struggle of her getting around.” They eventually confirmed her cause of death appeared to be natural, also admitting it was “reasonable to conclude she died before Gene.” There were several pills found on the scene which were prescribed thyroid medication and weren’t a matter of concern

However, the mystery remains around the death of their dog, as people discovered him in a crate in the bathroom.

“I don’t think we know the answer to that,” New Mexico State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Erin Phipps said when asked if starvation was the cause of the dog’s death. “However, given the timelines presented, it is a possibility.” This case will remain open till the loopholes are sorted out; however, investigators are confident they have determined what happened to Hackman and his wife. “But you know, I think it’s … I think we’re pretty close to the timeline, and with the information Dr. Jarrell provided,” said Mendoza.

On February 26, 2025, the former Hollywood star was found deceased inside his Sante Fe home alongside his wife Betsy and their family dog. Further investigation took place on this case, and investigators came to an understanding the carbon monoxide poisoning was not something that took place here as The former Unforgiven star’s body also showed no signs of external injuries, decomposition, or indications of a fall.

On the other hand, Pathologists are of the view that Gene and his wife were dead for at least 10 days before they were found, as their bodies showed signs of “mummification.