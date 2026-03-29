Gavin Newsom Claims Link Donald Trump OnlyFarms Rollout to Epstein Controversy

California Gov. Gavin Newsom took a sharp shot at President Donald Trump after the White House rolled out a new farm-focused website with a name that many people found awkward and oddly playful: “OnlyFarms.”

Newsom mocked the launch on X (@GovPressOffice) and said the White House seemed more focused on building a parody-style site than dealing with real problems like gas prices. In his posts, he also tied Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, which turned the online fight even uglier.

According to The Daily Beast, the Trump administration presented “OnlyFarms” as a way to show savings and policy wins for farmers. But the branding made it look like a joke to critics. The site’s name was widely read as a riff on OnlyFans, and Newsom jumped on that right away, calling it “p–n-inspired” in his posts.

Earlier, Newsom had clapped backed at Trump over the latter’s “dyslexic” remark. Now, the social media spat grew further with the new website. Newsom wrote in his first post, “The White House spent more time launching a parody porn website than lowering your gas prices this week.”

The White House spent more time launching a parody porn website than lowering your gas prices this week. https://t.co/Oy60RXVd4V — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 28, 2026

The timing also mattered. Trump had just shown up at a White House event for farmers, where he spoke from the South Lawn in front of roughly 800 attendees. Reuters reported that he used the event to talk about ways to help farmers and urged big tractor makers to lower equipment prices.

“I want John Deere and Case and all of – they’re great companies, Caterpillar… I want these companies to give it to you in the form of lower tractor and equipment costs,” the president told the farmers. The setting became part of the story too, because Trump was also seen admiring a gold tractor at the event, which gave the whole rollout a flashy, almost staged feel.

That is exactly what Newsom attacked. He argued that the White House was wasting its time on a gimmick while farmers were under real pressure.

The Daily Beast said critics were pointing to higher diesel and fertilizer costs and to the strain many farmers are feeling because of the wider economic and global situation.

The Epstein reference made the post even more explosive. Gavin Newsom wrote that Donald Trump was a “s–ual abuser” who protects Jeffrey Epstein. Newsom wrote, “Is anyone surprised the s*xual abuser president who protects Jeffrey Epstein just launched a p–n-inspired government website?”

Is anyone surprised the sexual abuser president who protects Jeffrey Epstein just launched a porn-inspired government website? pic.twitter.com/gMruckOane — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 28, 2026

Even some people on the right were uncomfortable with the site’s branding. Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, one of Trump’s GOP critics, said the government should not be parodying a p–n site and questioned why the administration was focused on that instead of dealing with Epstein-related questions, according to The Daily Beast.

That criticism showed the issue was bigger than one governor’s mocking post. The website’s name, its launch, and Trump’s farm event all collided into one messy political moment.

What began as a farm-policy rollout quickly turned into a new political flashpoint. And because the whole episode mixed a strange website name, a gold tractor, and a brutal Epstein jab, it was always likely to become another viral fight rather than a quiet policy announcement.