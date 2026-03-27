Gavin Newsom Claps Back at Dyslexia Mockery From Trump and Jesse Watters: “Let Them Talk…”

California Governor Gavin Newsom responded to the dyslexia mockery during a recent Fox News interview. The interview was hosted by Republican supporter Jesse Watters and featured President Donald Trump via a phone call.

Newsom’s clapback comes as a result of Watters and Trump making fun of Newsom’s dyslexia. He’s also opened up about it even in his book, Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery. He reshared the snippet of the interview on his X account and referred to Watters and Trump as “bullies,” while responding to their remarks.

His response was mainly directed at his supporters or followers on the social media platform who’ve also struggled with and are diagnosed with dyslexia. He said, “Bullies will laugh and call you names. Let them talk…”

If you have dyslexia, hear this: bullies will laugh and call you names. Let them talk. Keep moving. No one — not even the President — decides your worth. Prove them wrong. Every time. https://t.co/5gqUqU9Tlt — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 26, 2026

Newsom also said, “No one—not even the President—decides your worth.” He concluded his clapback by saying, “Prove them wrong. Every time.” Newsom’s response to Watters and Trump triggered a wave of reactions from netizens and critics of Trump.

One user wrote, “Seeing leaders own their learning hurdles flips the script on what competence looks like…” Another said, “Trump should not be mocking anyone for dyslexia.” Many commented in support, saying, “We stand with you, Governor!” Another user wrote, “Some of our most beloved American presidents lived with dyslexia.”

A netizen justified their reason for supporting Newsom’s stance in responding to Trump and Watters reportedly mocking him. The user wrote, “Two things dyslexia doesn’t affect is intelligence and empathy for others. Two things you have in spades.” A final one highlighted, “You’re brave, unlike Trump.”

This guy did well pic.twitter.com/jDltwC0ZzW — JustAnotherAmyintheCrowd (@AmyThinx) March 27, 2026

Many defended Newsom for his remarks on X and criticized Trump and Watters. Some also scrutinized the California Governor for allegedly being hypocritical. Netizens claimed that he, too, was recently reportedly poking fun at Trump’s reading skills. They reminded Newsom to be mindful of his clapbacks.

Newsom’s response and the internet’s reaction to it come as a result of Trump and Watters’ conversation earlier this week. As mentioned, Watters had a phone call with the president on air. He asked Trump to share his thoughts about Newsom running against former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2028 presidential elections.

Without missing a beat, Trump brought up Newsom’s dyslexia and recalled what he thought was the “worst interview” for a politician. The MAGA leader also claimed Newsom was “mentally incompetent” and accused him of having problems with his brain.

Fox News host Jesse Watters: “I don’t want a president who struggles to read.” Has he even listened to Trump speak?pic.twitter.com/1rAOgJ2FRS — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 24, 2026

He also quoted the California Governor, saying, “I’m dumb just like all of you other people,” and recalled the aftermath of that statement. Later, Trump claimed, “We don’t want a stupid person as President.”

Lastly, he pointed out an observation about Newsom’s looks. Trump claimed that Newsom was “losing the look” and that it was part of the aging process. Watters would occasionally burst out laughing through each statement made by Trump.

Neither the White House nor Watters has directly responded to the backlash from Newsom’s response. Nor have they commented on Trump’s dyslexia remarks about the California Governor.