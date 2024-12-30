Gal Gadot Reveals ‘Terrifying Truth’ She Discovered During Her Fourth Pregnancy

Hollywood star Gal Gadot, best known for her role as Gisele Yashar in the Fast & Furious film series is the perfect example of a one-man army as the actress who’s married to real estate developer Jaron Varsano recently revealed a shocking story about her recent pregnancy.

A mother to three daughters, Alma, 13 (2011), Maya, 7 (2017), and Daniella, 3 (2021), Gal Gadot welcomed her fourth child this year. The actress revealed in an interview with USA Today that she was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in her brain during the eighth month of her pregnancy. The Heart of Stone actress also posted about the incident on Instagram.

“For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth,” Gadot wrote, ending the long and startling post by saying that she hopes to raise awareness and help women who may have faced something similar.

The Wonder Woman actress also opened up about the symptoms of the unexpected blood clot. From enduring excruciating headaches and weakness that made her bedridden to accepting the terrifying truth, she claimed that all she wanted to do was hold on and live.

Gal Gadot further revealed that she was rushed to the hospital immediately and that within hours she underwent an emergency surgery. She remains thankful to God, who passed those dark days of her life like a warrior and thanked the doctors and the team who took such good care of her.

Her daughter Ori (the meaning of the name stood for ‘my light,’) who is today 9 months old was born amidst immense difficulty, and hence her name as Gadot reportedly told her husband that “she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel,” as per PEOPLE.

Gal Gadot, who stated that she’s now fully healed, encouraged women to listen to their bodies and not take symptoms of pain and headaches lightly. She then told her fans that she did not intend to “frighten anyone” with her post but rather hoped to “empower” them, as published by PEOPLE. The new mom on the radar also took to her Instagram Stories, including a link to an informational page about strokes from the American Heart Association.

While the actress did not reveal any details about the life-changing and difficult aspects of her first pregnancy at the time of her daughter’s birth announcement, she simply said, ‘The pregnancy was not easy, and we made it through.’ She continued, adding, ‘You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name.’ Then, humorously, she cracked a joke: ‘Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls; daddy is pretty cool too.'”

Fans and followers of Gal Gadot took to Instagram comments and applauded her for sharing her inspiring story; one user wrote, “So proud to be a fan of such a strong, wonderful and inspiring woman.” while another user wrote, Thank you for sharing. We celebrate your life and your daughters.”.