Fyre Fest Organizer, Billy McFarland, is Helping Trump Connect With Rappers: Report

Former President Donald Trump is getting good aid from Fyre Fest organizers this time around for the upcoming presidential elections. Billy McFarland, who was infamously sent behind bars by Trump's Justice Department, is surprisingly helping the former to connect with rappers and build a good voter turnout from their fan following.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Erin Schaff

McFarland recently posted a picture of himself standing with Trump on his social media handle of Instagram. The picture captioned, "Pres’ birthday featuring your new cabinet," invited several cracking sarcastic jokes in the comment section. @lavallamp wrote, "Two felons one photo." @schottderek commented, "What is cool here is that you have two felon convicts who excel in fraud. 🤣" @jesb0rg, wrote, "I’m surprised people support this guy that stole money from people. Especially the MBH podcast crew. I love you guys and the podcast but that's embarrassing," expressing his dismay. @theenfieldguy, wrote, "This is 100% what is wrong with the world as we know it." @natemann13 wrote, "This whole Billy thing makes so much sense now." Another troller @dustondo trolled, "The king of cringe with another banger."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy McFarland (@pyrtbilly)

According to Rolling Stone, an insider close to Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo shared that he was approached by McFarland the meet with the presumptive Republican nominee for President. Previously, McFarland had asserted that he helped Trump link with the Brooklyn rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow as well. In an exclusive word with Angela Yee, he said, "I just love bringing different people together," on her podcast Way Up With Angela Yee. However, nobody in the Trump campaign has accepted that McFarland is officially involved in his political campaigns across the states. The ex-POTUS has amassed a spectacular support of rappers and hip-hop artists across the states who have also appeared on his behalf in the rallies.

Trump wants to get a rapper grill 😂😭💀 pic.twitter.com/hvIa8ZK95Q — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) May 24, 2024

The big names who have supported Trump in the past include Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, and even Kanye West. However, not all of them have openly campaigned for Trump in 2024. Moreover, in more recent news, Trump's meeting with Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow also drew criticism as the artists were previously accused of their involvement in gang murder influenced by their music, per USA Today. Sheff G, whose real name is Michael Williams, is facing attempted murder charges from the Brooklyn district attorney. Meanwhile, Sleepy Hallow, born Tegan Chambers, is facing conspiracy charges in the same case.

In the Bronx rally, Trump took to the stage and said, "Does everybody know Sheff G? Where is Sheff G?" Sheffy replied by saying, "President Trump, my man." Continuing further he said, "One thing I want to say: They are always going to whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures. Trump is going to shout the wins for all of us," while Sleepy Hallow said, "Make America Great Again," which invited cheers from the crowd.