From Working 24*7 To Buying Fresh Groceries Everyday—6 Rules White House Chefs Have To Follow

US presidents may seem formidable or untouchable, but they still have weaknesses. They are human, after all.

One of these weaknesses is food. Every few years, a new resident moves into the White House. The White House chefs and kitchen staff are responsible for feeding them and their families.

Five Chefs are employed as full-time employees to run the White House kitchen. While some First Families have hired their cooks, most have been employed by the house and usually do so for multiple presidential administrations.

This staff, which is led by an executive chef and an executive pastry chef, works in a 900-square-foot kitchen on the White House’s ground floor. They occasionally need outside assistance from other sous chefs who assist with larger events.

Daily life in the kitchen involves numerous intricate procedures and peculiarities. White House chefs must obtain a security clearance. The job also entails strange hours, and grocery shopping is a meticulously planned and confidential event.

The majority of the rules currently in place to define the tasks of White House chefs have significant justifications. All of them highlight the distinctive characteristics of this significant culinary profession.

There are a few very strict guidelines that white house chefs have to follow. These are discussed below:

Catering to The President’s Whims

As White House chefs go unpaid amid gov’t shutdown, this is what Donald Trump ordered for the winners of the national college football championship 🍟 🍔 pic.twitter.com/2cD2odvqrp — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 15, 2019

The White House kitchen is unique among culinary operations. Chefs are required to satisfy the President’s cravings at any time of day. Additionally, they must adjust to preparing meals according to the First Family’s preferences. These may vary with every administration.

Jimmy Carter usually requested Southern cuisine for the main dish. In the Oval Office, Ronald Reagan usually snacked on a plate of jelly beans. Similarly, President Barack Obama made a unique request that revived a White House tradition. To participate in an ancient presidential custom of making their own booze, he urged his chefs to start home brewing using a kit he purchased himself.

24 Hr Work Shift

White House chefs are supposed to be prepared to work at all times, and serving the President’s whims is one aspect of this duty. White House executive pastry chef Bill Yosses had an interview with the Huffington Post.

The former chief disclosed that requests for unusual hours were rather uncommon. And there was a pragmatic rationale for being on call all the time. In addition to providing food for the President, the White House kitchen must be prepared to feed hungry staff members.

First Lady Is The Boss

The First Lady is in charge of overseeing the White House kitchen and its employees. The First Lady has the authority to appoint and dismiss executive cooks. However, the majority of the kitchen crew continues to work full-time for the White House with each new government.

This right was used by First Lady Laura Bush when she dismissed Walter Scheib due to poor cooking and replaced him as executive chef with Cristeta Comerford, his sous chef.

It would be interesting to see what happens when the country has its First Woman President.

Chefs and Food Is Screened

There is no official food taster in the white house. That’s because all the chefs and kitchen staff have security clearance of proximity. That means since they will be in close proximity to the President, they undergo deep security checks.

Same goes for the food served in the White House. Every fruit and snack is screened.

Navy Will Cook Lunch

From the @FoodNetwork all the way to the White House! CHOPPED champion military chefs Opal Poullard and Dustin Lewis served as guest chefs at the Navy Mess today to cook up some Osso Buco and Seared Scallops ahead of the 4th of July holiday. pic.twitter.com/ByaZNhitkz — Jill Biden Archived (@FLOTUS46Archive) June 30, 2023

The White House chef and kitchen is responsible for catering special events and family meals. In the Oval Office, the President’s lunch is often prepared by elite military chefs, frequently from the Navy. They operate the Navy Mess, an on-site cafeteria in the West Wing Basement.

The President may use the 50-person eating area next to the Situation Room or the separate dining area in the suite of rooms close to the Oval Office. The Oval Office Dining Room is where the President frequently eats midday meals.

Grocery Shopping is A Secret

The first family‘s budget goes toward groceries, and shopping is done every day. To avoid calling attention to themselves, some official grocery shoppers alternate the grocery stores they visit and go out to buy everything.

The First Family’s culinary preferences are always considered in grocery lists because White House pantry space is limited, and the White House kitchen supplies the family’s favourite items.

Aside from these, there are rules for state dinners that involve strict timetables and menu selection. The kitchen staff is also required to cater to other seasonal events that take place in the White House.