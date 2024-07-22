From Ron 'DeSanctimonious' to 'Bird Brain' Nikki Haley — 5 Times Trump Burned His Critics Brutally

Donald Trump’s Most Brutal Nicknames for His Political Opponents

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by (L) Omar Vega; (R) George Frey

Former President Donald Trump, known for his larger-than-life personality, has never shied away from using colorful and often brutal nicknames for his political adversaries. These monikers, frequently laced with a mixture of humor, sarcasm, and disdain, have become a hallmark of his political brand. By reducing his opponents and critics to a single, mockery-rife name, Trump apparently seeks to control the narrative and rally his base around a shared disdain. Here are five infamous labels he has used over the years.

1. Laffin' Kamala Harris

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell

Trump’s relationship with Kamala Harris has also evolved significantly. Praising her back in 2019 about a potential 2020 White House run, Trump said, "I would say the best opening so far would be Kamala Harris. I would say, in terms of the opening act, I would say, would be her. I just think she seemed to have a little better opening act than others." In another instance, he opined, "I think she'd be a fine choice, Kamala Harris. She'd be a fine choice." However, he shifted gears after Harris was chosen as Biden’s running mate. Trump slammed, "She was very, very nasty... she was probably nastier than even Pocahontas [Elizabeth Warren] to Joe Biden. She was very disrespectful to Joe Biden. And it's hard to pick somebody that's that disrespectful." But it wasn't until after the first presidential debate of 2024, on June 27, that Trump bestowed Harris with the nickname "Laffin' Kamala Harris." He stated, "Respect to our potentially new Democrat challenger, Laffin' Kamala Harris."

2. Lyin' Ted

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

As per Nicki Swift, Ted Cruz and Trump’s relationship has seen dramatic highs and lows. Initially supportive of Trump, Cruz had said, "I have been glad to praise Donald Trump for speaking out boldly and brashly and for focusing on illegal immigration. Well, it is a little bit of a romance." However, he found himself in Trump’s crosshairs after questioning the real estate mogul's competence. The conflict escalated when Trump repeatedly called Cruz "Lyin' Ted." Retaliating, Cruz exclaimed, "I'm going to tell you what I really think of Donald Trump. This man is a pathological liar. He doesn't know the difference between truth and lies."

3. Birdbrain Nikki Haley

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Eisen

Nikki Haley’s political journey with Trump has been tumultuous as well. Haley suggested, "Every time someone criticizes him, he goes and makes a political attack. That's not who we are as Republicans. That's not what we do." Subsequently, when she launched her presidential bid in February 2023, Trump turned on her and exclaimed, "MAGA, or I, will never go for 'Birdbrain Nikki Haley.'" Haley, in response, argued, "Chaos follows him. And we can't have a country in disarray and a world on fire and go through four more years of chaos. We won't survive it."

4. Ron DeSanctimonious

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

The relationship between Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been a rollercoaster. Initially allies, their relationship soured as DeSantis’ name began buzzing as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. Previously, Trump had praised, "Certainly, Ron would be considered. He is a great guy." However, later in 2022, he labeled DeSantis "Ron DeSanctimonious." Reportedly, Trump also considered other nicknames, such as "Ron DisHonest" and "Ron DeEstablishment." However, earlier this year, when DeSantis ended his campaign and endorsed the former president, the former President 'retired' the nickname, as per The New York Times.

5. Crooked and Sleepy Joe

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kent Nishimura

From the moment Joe Biden announced his presidential campaign in 2019, Trump launched a barrage of nicknames aimed at undermining Biden’s credibility and vitality. The most enduring of these is "Sleepy Joe," a moniker that Trump first used in April 2019. He had tweeted, "Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty — you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick and demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the starting gate!" As the 2020 election approached, he shifted to calling Biden "Crooked Joe." Biden’s attempts to counter these nicknames have largely fallen flat, especially when the incumbent POTUS remarked, "Trump is out there tweeting again this morning. I call him 'President Tweety!'"