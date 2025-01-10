From Comments on 2024 Election to Private Conversation with Trump: Key Takeaways from President Joe Biden’s Exit Interview

Joe Biden sat down for his exit interview as the 46th President of America with USA Today, but unlike those before him, he has no interviews or sit-downs scheduled with other major publications.

Biden, during his interview, touched on the Democrats losing the 2024 election and when asked if he thinks he could have won, he said he could have won the election but he wasn’t sure if he sees himself finishing the term.

“So far, so good. But who knows what I’m going to be when I’m 86 years old?” Biden remarked.

Joe Biden has been a staple in US politics for over 50 years with 35 years in the Senate and 8 years in the White House (as Vice President to Barack Obama and as the President). In these years, Biden has evolved, both personally and professionally, and that’s the legacy he wants to leave behind.

It was this awareness of change that made him step down as the Democrats’ nominee for the presidential race in 2024 and while some might argue that it was the party that made him give his ticket up, it must be noted that nobody can tell a US president to not run for his re-election.

Joe Biden also knows that his time in politics is almost over, even if he does not want the curtains to be closed on his career just yet. That’s why during his last few days in office, the President is considering a political move that has only been done thrice before. Issuing preemptive pardons.

The President has been discussing issuing pre-emptive pardons to Liz Cheney and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Both of whom have been under attack from Trump loyalists and supporters. Furthermore, the possibility of Trump going after Liz Cheney is high as she headed the January 6th Committee, which initialed his impeachment process.

The outbound president told USA Today that he had this conversation with President-Elect Donald Trump when he visited the White House after his November win. Biden quipped that he told Donald Trump not to look for revenge as it isn’t needed at the moment. When asked about Trump’s response, Biden said,” He didn’t reinforce it. He just listened.”

When talking about his relationship with the President-elect, Biden noted that it was greatly damaged during Trump’s first term.

While Donald Trump may not agree with his policies in public, Biden remarked that Trump praised the economic condition of America during their private conversation. Trump also complimented him on many of his economic decisions and believes that “he is leaving with a good record.”