From an Affair With Obama To Her Non Existing Kids—Outrageous Rumors That Shocked Jennifer Aniston Fans

Jennifer Aniston has lived the majority of their life in front of the camera and is well aware of how the industry works. Like every actress, she had had her share of rumors, gossip, and speculations. Trolls coming after her looks, her age, and her weight are things she has done all her life and hardly deter her.

Where some rumors have been mild, and she could easily ignore them, some have been too harsh and ultimately detrimental to her mental health and well-being. Here we are discussing a few of such rumors that were so wild and out there that even Jennifer was surprised.

Rumors of Her and David Schwimmer Dating

“Friends” is one of the most-seen sitcoms ever in the history of television. There are numerous fans in every corner of the world. Even those who don’t like the series know the series. The characters of Ross and Rachel have intrigued people, and some have lived their fantasies through them.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had feelings for each other in real life. Jennifer said to David she hoped their first kiss together wouldn’t be the one on screen but it was. They channeled all of their feelings for each other into Ross and Rachel #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/wn1CS42RCJ — E Korfalı (@ekorfz) May 27, 2021

Speculation about Jennifer and David dating made rounds while the series was on. However, there was never any confirmation from either of the pirates, and both of them were later married to different people.

Jennifer later on said that this one felt really icky. David was a very good friend and more like a brother at one point, having spent so much time together.

Her Marriage and Divorce With Brad Pitt

People can never be happy for others, and this is evident when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston get together. Two highly accomplished actors and beautiful people were in love, which made people extremely unhappy. All through the course of their marriage, some or the other gossip kept the mills going.

BREAKING NEWS: the media has always painted jennifer aniston as a scorned woman after her relationship with brad pitt but look at HER! she’s happy, she’s thriving and she doesn’t give a fuck about the rumors. pic.twitter.com/VCmnAvL9kq — nic (@anistonily) January 20, 2020

Eventually, when the couple separated, cheating rumors swelled. None of it would have been easier for Jennifer. But that never stopped anyone from speculating that either of the actors cheated on their spouse, and that one definitely left a mark on her.

Her Pregnancy or Lack Thereof

Jennifer Aniston is a 56-year-old actress who has been married and has been in very public relationships. But she has no kids. In a society that is obsessed with women having kids and demonizes one who either does not want to have kids or can’t have them, Jennifer definitely came under fire again and again.

Jennifer Aniston: “I Am Not Pregnant. What I Am Is Fed Up” https://t.co/BNCCE5ooTS pic.twitter.com/LuI1pksJiY — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) July 16, 2016

There have been all kinds of rumors about Jennifer not having kids. Some said that she can’t have kids and that’s why none of her relationships survived. Other rumors of her not willing to have kids which ultimately ended her marriage.

This one had to sting. Jennifer Aniston has again and again said that this is her personal battle and she does not want people speculating but when have people ever listened.

Then she finally opened up about her heartbreaking story of going through several IVF treatments and drinking tea and doing everything she could until finally she gave up. Yet no one seemed to be satisfied and still there are more rumors than ever.

Her Affair With Barack Obama

Jennifer Aniston appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to shut down rumors of an alleged affair with Barack Obama. Jimmy Kimmel fired back with a question, asking if she was having an affair with Michelle “Big Mike” Obama instead. She certainly took her time answering that question. pic.twitter.com/9HBqaAFd2a — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) January 24, 2025

OK, we agree. This one takes the cake. The most outrageous claim about Jennifer Aniston is probably that she had an affair with Barack Obama, which may have led to his and Michelle Obama‘s alleged divorce.

According to Vanity Fair, Michelle was left in the dark about the two’s relationship till In Touch Weekly published a now-deleted article titled “The Truth About Jen and Barack!” in August 2024. The conversation was silenced by Aniston’s crew.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Jennifer Aniston said she was closer to Michelle Obama than Barack and these rumors make no sense.

Whatever may be coming next for Aniston, we hope to see Jennifer taking it head on and coming out victorious as she has so far.