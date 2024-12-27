Friends Star Matthew Perry’s Lavish Los Angeles Property Sold – All You Need To Know

Matthew Perry,best known for playing Chandler Bing on the sitcom Friends owned several houses in the Los Angeles area. According to reports, one of his properties has been sold. The luxurious property is located on Bird Street, which happens to be one of the prime locations on the Hollywood Hills.

The single-story house is 2,800 square feet and has three bedrooms. It also comes with a big screening room, as per Mansion Global. There are hardwood floors throughout, and the main living area has a double-sided fireplace that backs up to the dining room. The updated kitchen has an informal dining space as well.

It also has a primary suite that leads out to the pool area, which has a fire pit and a covered seating area. The property has elegant interiors and was built back in 1957. It was renovated several times afterward to blend classic architecture with modern amenities. The classy property consists of three bedrooms and four bathrooms, providing ample space for comfort and relaxation.

Its design centers around a large swimming pool and fire pit, ideal for hosting gatherings throughout the year. The master suite is a really beautiful feature with a walk-in closet, and an ensuite bathroom directly accessing the pool area. The home itself is opened up in so many ways that there is no shortage of natural light filling multiple living spaces.

When Matthew Perry bought the house in June 2023, it was an off-market deal worth approximately $7.8 million USD. The property was later listed for sale in May 2024 at $5.195 million USD but had its price reduced to $4.7 million USD before being sold. The exact sale price, however, is yet to be disclosed. The house was sold to Anita Verma-Lallian, an Indian-origin film producer and real estate developer.

Perry’s homes and wealth were primarily held in trust funds, one of which was named the Alvy Singer Living Trust, a nod to Woody Allen’s character in Annie Hall. His real estate portfolio also included another property in the Pacific Palisades area, where he tragically passed at the age of 54. Perry’s sudden death in 2023 shocked his fans and the entertainment industry alike. The actor was found dead in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home in Los Angeles. Emergency services were called to the scene, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Upon his death, Perry’s estate was divided among his loved ones, including his mother, father, five half-siblings, and a former girlfriend. His legacy lives on not only through his iconic television roles, but also in the homes and memories he left behind.