Friends of Angelina Jolie Are Concerned About Her Dramatic Weight Loss: “Almost Sickly”

After a dramatic red carpet appearance, Angelina Jolie's inner circle is scared that the actress "won't be able to carry on like this," rekindling health concerns. The actress recently stunned fans at the Tony Awards on June 16 with her exceedingly slender figure. She donned a strapless ruched gown that exposed her slender shoulders and arms, as reported by Radar Online.

I don't usually comment on people's bodies, but Angelina Jolie looks scary thin tonight. I hope she heals from whatever is causing that. — 🏴‍☠️ Kaija 🏴‍☠️ (@mother_fickle) June 17, 2024

People close to Jolie are encouraging her to eat well to stay healthy, particularly considering her hectic schedule as a professional actress and a devoted mother to six children. An insider revealed, "She's looking very thin, almost sickly, and probably doesn't weigh more than 98 pounds. She's either forgetting or unwilling to eat. Pals are afraid she won't be able to carry on like this." Sources also let InTouch Weekly know what Jolie thinks about her weight loss.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

One shared, "Angie knows she’s super skinny...She also knows that if she wears a revealing dress, everyone is going to talk about how she looks. She practically invites people to comment on her weight by wearing gowns like this that make her look so slim. It’s almost as if she’s starving for attention." Others however opined that the stress of her continuing custody struggle has been too much for her.

An insider disclosed, "This war with Brad Pitt — especially the custody battle over their kids [Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15] — has really taken a toll. When Angie is stressed out, she doesn’t eat. That’s not good when she’s already so skinny. She was probably also nervous about the Tonys, because The Outsiders, which she produced, was up for Best Musical. She really wanted to win and was so focused on that. She’s the type that forgets to eat."

Angelina Jolie hit the Tony Awards red carpet in a stunning Atelier Versace gown, joined by daughter Vivienne! Amid her custody battle with Brad Pitt, she’s not missing a beat. Vivienne even worked as an assistant on The Outsiders, now up for 11 Tonys! #CelebrityNews #Celebrity pic.twitter.com/9QgAaJovSX — ♥️Oh yes ! It's Free♥️ (@FreeAI141808) June 17, 2024

Jolie is currently embroiled in a contentious court battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, over the sale of her portion of the Château Miraval vineyard. In 2022, Pitt sued Jolie, claiming that she had violated her 'contractural rights' by selling her share of the property without his knowledge. In their countersuit, Jolie's attorneys asserted that talks between Pitt's team and her regarding the sale of her stake in the company came to a halt when Pitt allegedly insisted that she sign "a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt's physical and emotional abuse of her and their children."

As reported by CNN, her legal team filed a fresh request in April, claiming that letters between Pitt and Jolie show he refused to sell her vineyard part unless she signed a 'more onerous' and 'expansive' NDA. They also revealed new information on the purported fight that took place in September 2016 on an airplane. They alleged that Pitt 'grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her" and "choked one of the children and struck another in the face."