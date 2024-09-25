'Friends' Co-Stars On High Alert Over 'Recluse' Matt LeBlanc Post Matthew Perry's Death: Source

Matt LeBlanc's reportedly reclusive behavior has left his cast mates of the famed NBC sitcom Friends on their toes. The actor, who has been keeping to himself lately, has sparked speculations about his well-being. With Matthew Perry's death anniversary around the corner, the cast mates of the sitcom ensured their bond remained strong. Still, LeBlanc, who is well known for his role as the free-spirited Joey Tribbiani, has kept a low profile, away from the public, ever since Perry's death came into the light.

#MattLeBlanc has been MIA, at least in public, for months -- but he was spotted out and about Friday in L.A.



See more: https://t.co/tqNhsLFum4 pic.twitter.com/iku8Wn1bub — TMZ (@TMZ) September 8, 2024

The 57-year-old actor has been grieving in isolation, as per Marca. However, his recent outing in Los Angeles left his fans and friends worried. According to InTouchWeekly, the actor appeared in a shabby state and was not so concerned about the people in public. An insider according to the news outlet revealed, "Nobody is body shaming Matt or accusing him of anything untoward lifestyle. That's not what's going on here. What's concerning though, for Jen [Aniston] and all the Central Perk crew, is that he's such a recluse these days and they barely hear from him from one month to the next."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tran

"He's been in touch since the tragic passing of Matthew Perry. But aside from that, he's just hunkered down and doing his own thing without any real interest in socializing," the source close to the Friends actors disclosed. Adding further, the insider revealed, "That's just plain sad for everyone to see. He used to be such an upbeat, happy guy but now it's as though he doesn't feel worthy to be in their company somehow. His self-esteem's taken a knock, and you only have to look at the guy to see he's let himself go physically too." The actors, who have been friends for almost three decades now, are concerned by the images that were shared by TMZ.

"Jen, Courteney [Cox], Lisa [Kudrow], and David [Schwimmer] all want to get him back in the fold and get him smiling again. The recent tragedy has taught them all how short and precious life truly is," the close aide concluded as they shared about the situation. LeBlanc's reps have clarified the speculations that he does not 'feel worthy' to be in his Friends cast's company. According to the Mirror, a source close to him claimed that it is not at all true and he loves to be in their company.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt LeBlanc (@mleblanc)

With recent arrests being made on Perry's death, the news of his passing away and the wounds of it have once again been scratched for those who were close to him. The actor, famous for his portrayal of Chandler Bing, passed away on October 28, 2023, at the young age of 54. Perry has had a long history of substance abuse and also went to rehab. The ten seasons of the show saw LeBlanc and Perry forge a strong bond onscreen which transferred to their real lives. The void of Perry's absence is being felt, however, and everyone else from the show is making sure that they don't lose anybody else to such untimely tragedies.