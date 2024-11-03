Former Playboy Model Says Diddy Played JLo's Videos on Loop at His Parties: "It Felt Creepy..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Former Playboy model Rachel Kennedy recently revealed disturbing details about her encounter with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs during one of his notorious ‘freak-offs’ gatherings in 2000. In a new interview on The Trial of Diddy podcast, Kennedy recounted the bizarre night she and her friends spent in Combs’ Tokyo hotel room, where they were allegedly made to watch Jennifer Lopez music videos on repeat. At the time, Combs and Lopez were dating, and Kennedy claimed he even spoke to Lopez over the phone during the evening. Kennedy revealed, “It was kind of an odd thing to find out that we were watching [J. Lo's] videos. It seemed a little bit creepy to me, very disrespectful since we were already in his room, and there was no party going on.”

As per Page Six, Kennedy and her friends met Combs at Seventh Heaven, a topless club in Tokyo, where the rapper reportedly invited them to join him for a ‘party.’ Expecting a lively scene, the women were surprised to find him alone, in a bathrobe, with champagne in hand. The former model recalled that there was no party at all, just Combs and Lopez’s video playing on a loop. She remarked, “We went in. We didn’t think anything weird. He was friendly enough to where we decided, ‘OK, we’ll just hang out with him.'”

Kennedy described how the night grew progressively uncomfortable. At one point, she claimed that she and another friend engaged in a sexual act with Combs, although she emphasized that it was not forced. However, the situation quickly escalated when one of Combs’ bodyguards burst into the room, apparently enraged by seeing Combs with Kennedy, whom he had previously met at the club. Kennedy explained, “He said, ‘That’s my girl! That’s the girl from last night! What’s going on?'” Kennedy stated. “He was trying to, like, stomp us out of the room, grabbing at us, trying to just to get us out any way he could.”

As per the Daily Mail, Kennedy said Combs, whom she described as a ‘puppet master,’ did nothing to stop the aggression, which left her and her friends in a state of shock and fear. She asserted, “He is the puppet master of this, and that's why these people think it's okay because he's teaching them that this kind of behavior is acceptable. And that's regular people. They aren't celebrities or executives or whatever. We don't matter. Our lives don't matter. We're just nothing to them. We're disposable.”

Sean 'Puffy' Combs with Jennifer Lopez on Sep 13, 2000, in Los Angeles, CA. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter)

Kennedy claimed that as she and her friends fled down the hallway, the entire floor was empty — rented out by Combs. They eventually made it to the hotel lobby and attempted to reach Combs over the phone to ask why the bodyguard had acted so aggressively. According to Kennedy, Combs repeatedly hung up on her without explanation, leaving her unsettled by the entire experience.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)