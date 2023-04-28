Floyd Mayweather Dazzles Fans with Diamond-Encrusted Hat Worth $1 Million

Floyd Mayweather, the legendary boxer known for his lavish lifestyle, made headlines once again with his recent appearance at the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight. However, it wasn't just his diamond chains that caught people's attention this time. It was the blinged-out hat he was wearing, worth over $1 million.

According to Shuki Diamonds, the celebrity jeweler responsible for creating the hat, it took over a month to make and even longer to find the perfect "invisible diamonds" for it. As reported by TMZ Sports, the process was arduous, involving making a mold, sandblasting it all, and then shining it to perfection. Shuki said it was a big process and took painstaking work to get the cap looking just right.

However, it was worth the effort, as the result was a one-of-a-kind piece that has become historical, according to the jeweler. And with only one in the world, it's no surprise that Shuki estimates it could sell for over $5 million if it ever hit an auction block.

Mayweather received the hat from Shuki a few weeks ago while they were in Dubai, and since the two are close friends, the jeweler let it go free of charge. When Mayweather finally broke it out in public for Tank's massive win over Garcia, Shuki said he appreciated it very much.

According to Essentially Sports, this isn't the first time Mayweather has made headlines for his extravagant spending. The retired boxer has a reputation for living a luxurious lifestyle, and he's been known to spend millions on cars, jewelry, and other luxury items. In fact, he once famously spent $18 million on a watch.

While some might see Mayweather's spending habits as excessive, it's worth noting that he's one of the most successful boxers of all time. During his career, he has won 50 out of 50 fights and earned over $1 billion in prize money. He's also made a fortune through endorsements, sponsorships, and business ventures.

Image Source: GettyImages/Randy Shropshire

In recent years, Mayweather has also been involved in philanthropy, donating money to various causes and charities. In 2020, he pledged to cover the funeral expenses for George Floyd, the man whose death sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Mayweather has made it big in the boxing world and beyond. Having made a ton of money from his fighting career, businesses and charitable work, and then splurging on fancy stuff, some people might think he goes a little overboard with his spending. However, the man sure knows how to create a splash and keep himself in the spotlight. The hat just adds an extra sparkle to this all-time boxing champ's treasure trove.