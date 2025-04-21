First Date Gone Horribly Wrong—20-Year-Old Leads Cops on Wild Chase, 7 Officers Injured

Did a man’s first date turn fatal due to oversmartness and negligence? In recent news, A 20-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after a chaotic late-night police chase in the U.K. ended in a multi-vehicle collision that injured seven police officers on April 9, 2025. The accused, Mazyar Azarbonyad, a personal trainer, was driving a woman home from their first date.

Reportedly, the cops tried to stop Azarbonyad’s dark grey BMW over a defective rear light at 2:30 a.m. on the A1 near Newcastle. But instead, he decided to flee, leading to a high-speed chase between both parties. The chase resulted in a violent clash involving five police vehicles, including one that was struck by an unmarked police Volvo, which was travelling at up to 135 mph.

As per PEOPLE Magazine, one police car had its roof and doors damaged. Appearing in Newcastle Magistrates’ Court, Azarbonyad admitted to driving without a license or insurance. The 20-year-old reportedly admitted to driving on multiple occasions despite bail restrictions despite surviving a crash.

Furthermore, the woman he went on a date with was found with cannabis (weed) and has been released on bail. Mazyar Azarbonyad, who moved to the U.K. from Iran at around age 15, was criticised by defendant Prosecutor Simon Worth for having no regard for the law, and said,

“One would have thought as a matter of common sense … that you would have been a bit more sensible about your activities, having been so lucky to get out of an accident only two days before. But no, no, you continue to stick two fingers up.”

Meanwhile, in another statement, Azarbonyad’s attorney, Jack Lovell, claimed that he was upset and was struck with immediate panic when he witnessed the police at night. Lovell admitted that it was indeed a very foolish move to drive again after the crash.

“I am not in any way trying to excuse – he should not have been driving the vehicle; it is his driving that has led to the incident on the A1,” said Lovell. “He accepts that by way of his guilty plea.” Azarbonyad’s attorney added. The 20-year-old is yet to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on May 20, 2025.

Meanwhile, such accidents have become quite common across the U.K., as per sources. In a similar incident, a vehicle crashed into two other vehicles on Wickham Road in Croydon at the junction with Shirley Road around 8.45 pm on April 18, 2025.

Police on patrol had followed a car they had suspected of having cloned number plates, trying to stop it on South Norwood Street six minutes before the crash. Two men have been arrested after one person died and six were injured. In addition, one patient was taken to a major trauma center, and five patients to hospitals.

This happens to be a developing story; stay tuned for further updates on the case.