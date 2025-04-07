Fencer Stephanie Turner, Who Refused to Compete Against Trans Opponent Explains Why She Entered the Tournament Anyway

Last week, during the Cherry Blossom Open in Maryland, fencer Stephanie Turner took a stand against her transgender opponent. She was set to fight trans fencer Redmond Sullivan but decided to take off her gear and knelt down. To this, Sullivan asked her if she was okay.

When her opponent, Sullivan, realized what was happening, she said she knew members of the board of directors and had the right support. Also, she’s allowed to participate as she’s acknowledged as a woman.

Turner still had to show courage and take a stand for herself. Knowing what was coming. A black card from the referee!

She was punished as she broke the code of conduct and didn’t fight her opponent. While taking the knee, she looked at the referee and said, ‘I’m sorry, I cannot do this. I am a woman, and this is a man, and this is a women’s tournament. And I will not fence this individual.” Her actions were taken as a refusal to follow the rules; hence resulting in her disqualification from the tournament.

In an interview, Turner reveals she has always avoided events that allow trans fencers to participate. However, she participated in this one despite knowing her opponent could be trans. She respects the trans fencer but feels like she would do an injustice to herself if she fought in this event.

Female fencer takes knee instead of competing against biological male USA Fencing disqualifies & expels her from the college tournament, even though her male opponent played for the men’s team last year before switching to women’s How is this legal?!pic.twitter.com/knTIze5Gwa — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 2, 2025

The footage of her going on one knee is going viral all over social media. In the clip, she removes her mask and kneels down, sending her opponent in shock. Viewers and supporters have given mixed reactions. Some are supporting her and also slamming the organization for giving her unfair punishment. On the other hand, the trans community does not stand with her and her opinion of transgenders.

Turner explains although she avoided events with trans opponents, it has become unsustainable for her to miss out on these opportunities. “It’s not as if I can just continue to keep canceling or avoiding tournaments because that becomes expensive.” She says if she keeps going like this, she won’t be able to fence at all and she has practiced too much to give it up.

As per the USA Fencing Association, transgenders are allowed to compete when they transition. Turner says that she started crying due to the unfairness of the situation. Her disappointment is valid as the United States Fencing Administration is in favor of transgender players in female sports. This just proves that they do not care about women’s safety and are biased.

THREAD. Her name is Stephanie Turner and she faced expulsion from the tournament for refusing to fence a man who pretends he is a woman. He knows he has the power behind him. She knows it. She took a stance anyway. This is what was said here. She’s amazing.

1/ pic.twitter.com/nJNUMMT6Nl — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) April 3, 2025

Her reason for protest remains to make the issue visible to everyone. She calls it a peaceful protest that can get into the news and make the sports organizations realize their need to change the policies. USFA has released a statement saying they respect all parties; however, they have not reached out to Turner. Meanwhile, Sullivan’s team is supportive of her, saying she has all the right to compete as she meets the criteria.