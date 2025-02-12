FBI’s Shocking Discovery—14,000 Hidden JFK Assassination Files Unveiled After Trump’s Secret Evidence Release, Sending Conspiracy Theorists Into Frenzy!

One of the first things that Donald Trump did upon his return to the Oval Office as the President of the United States was to sign an order to release all records related to the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy, Attorney General, and Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.

While there never really was as much speculation or rumors surrounding the murders of RFK or MLK Jr., the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy has been mired in conspiracy theories since the day of the unfateful event.

Over the years, the gradual release of documents related to the JFK assassination made the masses believe that they had access to all the information that the government and its agencies had gathered.

However, it has been revealed that Donald Trump’s order to release all the JFK assassination records has resulted in the uncovering of 14,000 pages of information that had so far been withheld from the public.

As of now, the uncovered documents include information about the surveillance of Lee Harvey Oswald, the 24-year-old who was accused of gunning down JFK, a file on a Cuban hitman, and another file that broached on the dismantling of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Jefferson Morley, an expert on the JFK assassination, expressed his wonder over the latest revelation, calling it “huge.” He also weighed in on the situation, claiming that the “FBI is taking this seriously.”

Morley said, “The FBI is finally saying, ‘Let’s respond to the president’s order,’ instead of keeping the secrecy going.”

And while the likes of Jefferson Morley are elated about the recent occurrences, insiders within the Trump administration fear that the uncovering of the vast number of documents might just be a delay tactic from the agency’s end.

They also fear that Donald Trump might blow his lid when he finds out that this was just to temporarily pacify him and was an attempt to keep him engaged. “When POTUS hears about this stonewalling, he’s gonna hit the roof,” a source close to the Trump camp opined.

Those close to Donald Trump and the GOP also have concerns about the frustrations of the delay resulting in the JFK assassination files ending online. They fear that the redacted documents might surface online in an attempt by the Trump camp to fulfill their promises made to the public.

Whether any further revelations confirm or dismiss the conspiracy theories surrounding former President John F. Kennedy’s assassination is something that only time will tell. But one thing seems to be true for now, public interest in the late president’s assassination and the speculation surrounding has yet to go down one bit!