Farmers Sue Trump’s USDA Over Missing ‘Vital’ Information—What’s Really at Stake?

Far Right Groups, under the leadership of Donald Trump, have always rejected everything science. This includes vaccines, spherical earth and even pasteurized milk. However, the age-old battle of climate change keeps rearing its head again and again.

Even before his first term, Donald Trump had rejected the idea of climate change and global warming. He gave examples of longer and steeper winter seasons to prove his point. Trump is among those Republicans who take pride in rejecting science and every scientific notion. Therefore, he never ever bothered to look at the science behind it.

In his recent attempt to make his government efficient, Donald Trump and Elon Musk, deleted important farming-related data from the USDA website. In response to this, several environmental watch groups and farmers have sued the President.

The President was sued yet again. This time for “unlawful purge of climate-related policies, guides, datasets, and resources from USDA websites”.

Farmers & environmental groups sue the USDA over the removal of climate tools and data, which they rely on for farming practices * funding adaptation. The lawsuit claims violations of federal transparency laws. https://t.co/pdmviOyGZY #ClimateCrisis #Agriculture #Farmers — activist360 (@activist360_co) February 25, 2025

The case is against Donald Trump and Republican efforts to purge those who dare to stand against them. Anyone who doesn’t, along with far-right ideology and sympathy with the fossil fuel industry, is shown out the door.

This climate change purges not only scientists and researchers but also farmers. Due to the ever-changing climate, farmers are sometimes stuck with bad weather or less to no rainfall. The USDA website had a climate change section that helped farmers with knowledge and solutions to such situations.

Jeffrey Stein is an associate attorney at EarthJustice. In a statement, he said that USDA must work towards the betterment of food supply and work with farmers. It should not force them towards disaster by denying them critical resources.

Earthjustice, along with the Knight First Amendment Institute and other partners, just sued the USDA for unlawfully censoring climate information that farmers, researchers, and the public depend on.https://t.co/OO6QZCmmFK — J Cole (@mailjcole) February 24, 2025

He added that the Donald Trump’s administration has denied farmers and ranchers the essential resources. They require these resources to address the growing risks of catastrophic weather.

Not only will this harm farmers and crops, but it is also illegal. Such deletion of information breaks several federal laws, such as the Administrative Procedure Act, Freedom of Information Act, and Paperwork Reduction Act.

According to the case filed, the Director of Digital Communications Peter Rhee at USDA sent a memo on January 30 across the department. This memo directed the staff to delete, archive or un-publish every landing page mentioning climate change. He also set a deadline for this as January 31.

The filing describes how the USDA went ahead and deleted all the crucial data from its website without any warning or notice. The vital resource included climate change adaptation, forest conservation, climate-smart agriculture, and funding renewable energy initiatives in rural America.

Farmers Sue Trump USDA Over Deletion of ‘Vital’ Climate Information – Common Dreams https://t.co/fUtLTrlFBo via @GoogleNews — Leslie G. 🧐📣📚😸🍷🌷 (@kckitty) February 25, 2025

Acting on a blind directive by Donald Trump, USDA just searched for the word climate change and, without any knowledge or understanding, pressed the delete button, alleging the case. Numerous databases, interactive tools, and crucial information regarding USDA policies and activities were rendered inaccessible.